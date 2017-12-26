medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Origin of Immune Cells Responsible for Long-term Immunity Found

by Rishika Gupta on  December 26, 2017 at 11:42 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Memory cells are known to embody features of both naive and effector cells, and so their source of origin from either of these cells was not known. The findings of this study are further discussed in Nature journal to address this long-standing debate.
Origin of Immune Cells Responsible for Long-term Immunity Found
Origin of Immune Cells Responsible for Long-term Immunity Found

The complementary studies of research in mice and humans appear online today in the scientific journal Nature. Investigators at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Emory University School of Medicine led the research, which addressed a long-running debate about the origin of memory CD8 T cells. These white blood cells are essential for long-term immune protection. Understanding their origins should aid efforts to harness the immune cells to prevent or cure diseases.

"This research provides the most compelling evidence yet that memory CD8 T cells arise from effector CD8 T cells and, in fact, must transit through an effector stage of differentiation before becoming memory cells," said Ben Youngblood, Ph.D., an assistant member of the St. Jude Department of Immunology. He is the first and corresponding author of one study and co-author of related research in humans that appears in the same issue. The co-corresponding author of both papers is Rafi Ahmed, Ph.D., an Emory professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology.

Effector CD8 T cells combat viral infections, cancer, and other threats. In contrast, memory CD8 T cells function like sentries and circulate throughout the body, ready to recognize and rapidly respond if the virus or other threat re-appears.

Before these studies, other researchers suggested that effector and memory T cells develop as distinct lineages from naïve T cells. Naïve T cells are less differentiated, which means they can fashion themselves to respond to novel viruses and other threats encountered by the immune system.

Working in mice with a viral infection, Youngblood and his colleagues showed how memory CD8 T cells arise from a small subset of effector CD8 T cells. Those results supported similar findings of human memory CD8 T cells in research led by Emory scientists.

The analysis by Youngblood and his colleagues included epigenetic and gene expression data as well as analysis of next-generation whole genome bisulfite sequencing, which captures DNA methylation. DNA methylation helps regulate gene expression. Tagging DNA with a methyl group can repress gene expression. Removing the methyl group, a process known as demethylation, allows the gene to be switched on.

The investigators reported that the memory CD8 T cells retained epigenetic traces of their time as effector cells combating active infections.

Using gene expression, gene knockout and other methods, researchers showed effector cells that become memory CD8 T cells undergo demethylation. That allows the cells destined to become memory CD8 T cells to express genes associated with naïve T cells and transition from effector to memory T cells. Researchers showed the cells retained that capability even when transferred to another mouse.

The demethylation, combined with the effector T cell methylation patterns that memory T cells retain, also left the memory CD8 T cells poised to recognize and rapidly respond to previously seen viruses or other threats.

Youngblood and his colleagues are using the findings to explore how to generate precision immunotherapies primed to recognize and attack patients' tumors. The findings also suggest possible strategies to enhance vaccine effectiveness.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Tissue-resident and Circulating Memory T Cells Cooperate in Anti-tumor Immunity

Tissue-resident and Circulating Memory T Cells Cooperate in Anti-tumor Immunity

The mechanism of how different subtypes of essential immune-response cells called CD8+ T lymphocytes cooperate to mount a stronger anti-tumor response has been investigated

Research Sheds Light on Targeting Memory T-Cells in Type 1 Diabetes

Research Sheds Light on Targeting Memory T-Cells in Type 1 Diabetes

Some promising results from the T1DAL study are published in the latest issue of The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology .

Mystery of Human Long-term Immune Memory Uncovered

Mystery of Human Long-term Immune Memory Uncovered

The mystery behind the origin and longevity of human immune cells called memory T cells generated after an acute infection revealed.

CAR T Cells: Guidelines for Handling CAR T Cell Side Effects

CAR T Cells: Guidelines for Handling CAR T Cell Side Effects

The two main side effects of chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, known as CAR T cells, white blood cells genetically engineered to strike cells with a specific target on their surface

Blood Group Diet

Blood Group Diet

What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Immunisation Myasthenia Gravis Blood Group Diet Boils - Treatment by Drugs 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition where urine cannot flow outside due to an obstruction along the ...

 Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

The festive season is a time, where most people experience digestive issues. Here''s a look at few ...

 Diabulimia

Diabulimia

Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...