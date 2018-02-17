medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Dental News

Oral Surgery Pain Vanishes With Nanotechnology Intervention

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 17, 2018 at 2:06 PM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A pre-clinical study published in ACS Nano shows that pain and recovery time associated to a dentist visit could be potentially reduced with the aid of specialized nanotechnology. A trip to the dentist or orthodontist usually instills a sense of dread in most patients, and that's before the exam even begins. Add to that the fear of oral surgery with a painful recovery, and many people will avoid these visits at all costs.
Oral Surgery Pain Vanishes With Nanotechnology Intervention
Oral Surgery Pain Vanishes With Nanotechnology Intervention

Every year, 5 million people undergo orthodontic procedures in the U.S., according to the American Association of Orthodontists. In some cases, teeth are misaligned to such an extent that surgery is required to cut collagen fibers under the gums before braces are put on the teeth. But patients often choose not to undergo the procedure because it's invasive and can be painful. Scientists recently have turned to nanotechnologies to target therapeutics to specific locations. For example, previous studies have shown some success in using liposomes, which are empty nanoscale vesicles, for drug delivery. Collagenase enzymes could potentially remodel the fibers connecting teeth to bone in the mouth without using a scalpel, but so far, delivering enzymes with liposomes has been challenging. Avi Schroeder and colleagues wanted to develop liposomes that could deliver collagenase enzymes to perform targeted nanosurgery in the mouth.

The team developed liposomal nanoparticles that contained collagenase and performed tests with them in rats. When the liposomes were placed under the gums, the collagenase diffused out of the particles and was activated by calcium naturally found in the mouth. The collagenase weakened the collagen fibers, making it easier to shift the teeth afterward with braces. Compared to conventional surgery, the collagenase treatment helped move the teeth three times faster. All of the rats lost some weight after the surgery, just as humans typically do. But unlike the other rats, the ones treated with collagenase quickly rebounded to their normal healthy weight, which the researchers say suggests they were not in pain.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Tooth Decay More Likely to Occur in People who Have a Phobia of Dentists

Tooth Decay More Likely to Occur in People who Have a Phobia of Dentists

People who have a phobia of dentists are more likely to have a tooth decay or missing tooth, reveals study.

Individualized Graphical Feedback can Reduce Dentists' Antibiotic Prescriptions

Individualized Graphical Feedback can Reduce Dentists' Antibiotic Prescriptions

Dentists in the UK prescribe about 10 percent of the antibiotics dispensed in community pharmacies. They prescribe antibiotics in the absence of clinical need.

Comfort Dog Makes Kids Actually Like Going to the Dentist

Comfort Dog Makes Kids Actually Like Going to the Dentist

Dentists have found a way to help young patients relax and even enjoy teeth cleanings. Their secret is a 6-year-old golden retriever named Jo Jo.

Dentists May Detect Sleep Apnea Better Than Physicians

Dentists May Detect Sleep Apnea Better Than Physicians

Sleep apnea affects more than 18 million American adults, that is linked to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression and memory loss.

Dental Check-Up

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic checkups.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare

Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare

Nanotechnology provides several potential solutions for many life-threatening diseases. Learn more about the role of nanotechnology in healthcare

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Dental Check-Up Nanotechnology Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...