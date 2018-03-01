Ontario Declares Prescribed Drugs Free For Those Under 25

Ontario has launched OHP+ on Jan 1 which offers the province's 4 million children and youth free access to more than 4,400 approved medications.



Children and youth will need only a valid prescription and a health card to access medication; no deductible or co-payment will be required.

The program will cover all prescription medications currently listed on the Ontario Drug Benefit Formulary. Additional medications eligible for funding through the Exceptional Access Program will also be covered.



The Ontario government has said that the aim of pharmacare-for-children program is to allow families to access medications without having to worry about affordability.



Premier Kathleen Wynne said that while she's proud of the province's new program, her government hopes to expand it further.



"Although we are thrilled that OHIP+ is going to cover prescription medications for young people between birth and their 25th birthday, we recognize that there's more that needs to be done. The whole population needs to have access to that kind of support.



