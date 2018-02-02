medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Online Stress Management Program Helps Improve Quality of Life in Cancer Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 2, 2018 at 12:00 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In cancer patients psychological distress impairs quality of life and may also have a negative impact on disease progression. To offer a low- threshold tool to overcome distress, University Hospital Basel researchers have developed the online stress management program STREAM. 
Online Stress Management Program Helps Improve Quality of Life in Cancer Patients
Online Stress Management Program Helps Improve Quality of Life in Cancer Patients

The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

A cancer diagnosis always causes psychological distress, which impairs quality of life and may also have a negative impact on treatment and disease progression. 

Ideally cancer treatment is coupled with psychological support. However, currently only a minority of cancer patients receive professional psychological support, particularly during the difficult time immediately after diagnosis. 

Actively reduce distress  

In order to reach cancer patients early after diagnosis and offer a low-threshold tool to overcome distress, researchers from the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel developed the online stress management program STREAM. 

During the 8-week online program, patients were provided with information, individual exercises on downloadable audio-files and specific strategies on managing life with cancer. Patients logged in using a secured personal account. Once a week, they participated in a written exchange with a psychologist via an integrated email platform. 

First study in German-speaking countries  

The study from Basel University is the first to show that newly diagnosed cancer patients significantly benefit from a web-based intervention and report better quality of life and less distress. 

In total, 129 patients from Switzerland, Germany and Austria were allocated to either an intervention or a control group within 12 weeks of starting their cancer treatment. The control group only received access to the program after an eight-week waiting period, enabling a comparison between the two groups. 

People who completed the STREAM program (mostly breast cancer patients) assessed their quality of life as significantly higher than the control group. Also, distress, measured on a scale from 0 to 10, was significantly lower in the online group than in the control group after the intervention. 

"The results show that web-based self-help with regular email contact with a psychologist has the potential to efficiently support newly diagnosed cancer patients and thereby decisively improves cancer care," says Professor Viviane Hess, Professor of Medical Oncology and Senior Oncologist in Basel. 

Online interventions present new opportunities to support people affected by cancer who previously could not be reached. "Digital natives are reaching the age at which the risk for age-related diseases such as cancer increases. Approaches that integrate the internet into patient care will therefore continue to increase in importance," says Hess.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Top 10 Ways to De-stress Your Mind

Top 10 Ways to De-stress Your Mind

Chronic stress is bad for physical and mental health. Get best tips on how to de-stress and get on the path to live a healthy and balanced life.

Cancer Must Know Facts

Cancer Must Know Facts

A list of Must Know Top 12 Cancer Facts of the World.

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Quiz on Stress

Quiz on Stress

Stress has become one of the major health concerns in the modern world, but still is difficult to define. Stress is a normal physical response when faced with a challenge and in small doses, stress can motivate us and drive us to better performance. ...

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Cancer Facts Andropause / Male Menopause Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystectomy - Surgical Procedure

Cystectomy - Surgical Procedure

Cystectomy is a bladder removal surgery that is done for bladder cancer and other conditions. It ...

 3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3-D printing technology in pharmaceuticals is an advanced drug delivery system that uses computer ...

 Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

G6PD deficiency is an inherited disorder where the red blood cells are destroyed (hemolysis) by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...