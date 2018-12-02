medindia
Online Classes Make Science Easier for Students

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  February 12, 2018 at 3:20 PM
Online science learning tools help deepen students' knowledge of the subject for students with learning disabilities, English learners, and general education students, recent research finds.
A research team introduced four interactive online science units, which students and teachers accessed with computers or tablets, into thirteen middle schools in two US states.

The online units were tested in a randomized, controlled trial with over 2,300 students and 71 teachers. While all participating students improved their science knowledge, the results were particularly notable for less able students.

Students with learning disabilities improved eighteen percentage points on assessments of science knowledge from pre-test to post-test, and English language learners increased 15 percentage points. Pupils taught the same content with traditional methods, such as textbooks, showed only 5-point gains.

The results are especially important given that students with learning disabilities and English language learners have been historically marginalized in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Despite recent gains, a wide educational attainment gap remains for these students, making them less likely than Caucasian and Asian pupils to complete science coursework in school and pursue STEM careers.

"These significant findings demonstrate that the online curriculum was effective in improving science knowledge for students who struggle with science," said Dr Fatima Terrazas Arellanes of the University of Oregon, Principal Investigator of the project.

"Well-designed instructional technology really works to lessen the science literacy gap among diverse groups of learners. Technology offers an engaging and motivating environment for learning, and we are just beginning to understand how we can use it effectively to support students with learning disabilities and English language learners."

The online units were structured with lessons and activities like textbooks, but the content was much more interactive. Guided by their teachers, students learned science through watching videos, playing educational games, conducting virtual experiments, and collaborating with their classmates.

The content was especially beneficial to students who struggle thanks to embedded eText supports, such as text-to-speech (hearing online text read aloud), pop-up vocabulary definitions, interactive diagrams, digital note-taking, and captioned videos.

Going forward, the challenge will be for researchers and policymakers to develop more evidence-based online tools that teachers can implement with students in their classrooms. The ultimate goal is to help all students, and especially those who struggle, to increase society's science literacy and forge careers in STEM fields.

Dr Terrazas Arellanes added: "Our work adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that instructional technology has a place in the classrooms of today and tomorrow, especially for science and especially for students with learning disabilities. We have shown that these tools are not only effective but can be easily integrated."

The complete research is published in the International Journal of Science Education.

Source: Eurekalert

Nutrition Education for Kids

Nutrition Education for Kids

Effective nutrition education in schools can eventually force children to rethink about their eating habits and form their own new ones.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4 - 7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.

Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents

Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents

Bullying is a harmful action (physical or psychological) carried out by a child against another. It is usually repetitive and unprovoked.

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

