Odisha Begins Culling of Poultry After Bird Flu Outbreak

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 27, 2018 at 12:26 PM Indian Health News
Following an outbreak of bird flu in Paradip area of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, culling of poultry has begun as a preventive measure to curb further spread of avian influenza to other areas.
Odisha Begins Culling of Poultry After Bird Flu Outbreak

The Jagatsinghpur district administration and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department (F and ARD) have formed six teams for the culling operation in the affected areas.

"There will be a continuous surveillance by the teams constituted by the district administration. Hardly around 2,000 poultry birds have been identified in that area and the culling will be done within three days," said F and ARD secretary Vishal Gagan.

The district administration is providing adequate compensations to the farm owners in exchange for the culling.

The carcasses are being buried in a dump yard with all preventive measures to check the spread of the virus.

The poultry farms have been asked not sell and transport their items for a temporary period of at least three months.

On the other hand, massive awareness drive is being organised in the affected villages not to consume chicken and eggs.

"We are making people aware of the outbreak of bird flu and advised them not to eat chicken and eggs," said Rajendra Nayak, Health Officer of Paradip Municipality.



Source: IANS

