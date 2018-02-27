Novel Study Finds a Way to Prevent Melanoma Metastasis

Font : A- A+



Drugs used to treat leukemia can also be used to prevent melanoma metastasis, according to a new study by scientists at University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center.

Novel Study Finds a Way to Prevent Melanoma Metastasis



The study published in Science Signaling showed new evidence linking the activation of ABL kinases - cancer-promoting genes - to the secretion of pro-metastatic cathepsins in melanoma. Cathepsins are enzymes that degrade proteins and are highly expressed in cancer cells, resulting in their release into the environment between the cells. These enzymes "chew up" the fibrous matrix around tumors, which allows them to get into the blood stream and lymphatic system and spread around the body.



‘Repurposing leukemia drugs can treat metastatic melanoma patients.’ Their work showed that ABL kinases induce cathepsin expression and secretion by increasing the activity of key transcription factors that upregulate numerous proteins involved in metastasis. Transcription factors bind to the regulatory part of genes and induce their expression. This study is the first to demonstrate that ABL kinases not only increase the abundance of the transcription factors, but also regulate the ability of these transcription factors to bind to the promoters and induce gene expression.



Lastly, the scientists found that ABL kinases inhibitors already approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for treating leukemia also prevented metastasis induced by secreted cathepsins in animal models of metastatic melanoma.



"These data have important therapeutic implications, as drugs that inhibit ABL kinases have been used for decades to treat leukemia with few side effects," said Rakshamani Tripathi, postdoctoral scholar in the UK Department of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences and lead author on the study. "Repurposing these drugs may represent a new strategy for targeting cathepsins and may be an effective approach for treating metastatic melanoma patients."



The number of new cases of melanoma, as well as melanoma death rates, have increased steadily for the past 30 years in the United States. Metastasis to distant organ sites such as the lung, liver, brain and bone is the major cause of melanoma-related deaths. Despite new advances in metastatic melanoma treatment, the 5-year survival rate is only 15 to 20 percent.







Source: Eurekalert The study published inshowed new evidence linking the activation of ABL kinases - cancer-promoting genes - to the secretion of pro-metastatic cathepsins in melanoma. Cathepsins are enzymes that degrade proteins and are highly expressed in cancer cells, resulting in their release into the environment between the cells. These enzymes "chew up" the fibrous matrix around tumors, which allows them to get into the blood stream and lymphatic system and spread around the body.Their work showed that ABL kinases induce cathepsin expression and secretion by increasing the activity of key transcription factors that upregulate numerous proteins involved in metastasis. Transcription factors bind to the regulatory part of genes and induce their expression. This study is the first to demonstrate that ABL kinases not only increase the abundance of the transcription factors, but also regulate the ability of these transcription factors to bind to the promoters and induce gene expression.Lastly, the scientists found that ABL kinases inhibitors already approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for treating leukemia also prevented metastasis induced by secreted cathepsins in animal models of metastatic melanoma."These data have important therapeutic implications, as drugs that inhibit ABL kinases have been used for decades to treat leukemia with few side effects," said Rakshamani Tripathi, postdoctoral scholar in the UK Department of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences and lead author on the study. "Repurposing these drugs may represent a new strategy for targeting cathepsins and may be an effective approach for treating metastatic melanoma patients."The number of new cases of melanoma, as well as melanoma death rates, have increased steadily for the past 30 years in the United States. Metastasis to distant organ sites such as the lung, liver, brain and bone is the major cause of melanoma-related deaths. Despite new advances in metastatic melanoma treatment, the 5-year survival rate is only 15 to 20 percent.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: