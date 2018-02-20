medindia
Novel Cotton Aerogels Effective for Bleeding Control, Heat Insulation

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  February 20, 2018
New fast, cheap and green method to convert cotton-based fabric waste (unwanted clothing) into ultralight, highly compressible cotton aerogels is discovered by a research team from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Faculty of Engineering.This novel material can be used to keep military water bottles cold and to control rapid bleeding.
Aerogels are among the lightest materials in the world and are highly porous with strong absorption capacity and low thermal conductivity. These unique properties make aerogels highly suitable for applications in areas including oil-spill cleaning, personal care products such as diapers, as well as for heat and sound insulation. While aerogels were first created in the 1930s, this advanced material has not been widely adopted by industries due to its high production cost. Leading aerogel scientists around the world are therefore actively looking at ways to improve the manufacturing and consumption of different types of aerogels. Contributing to this global effort, the NUS team has successfully pioneered the development of aerogels using cotton fibers harvested from textile waste.

From unwanted clothing to supermaterial

Led by Associate Professor Hai Minh Duong and Professor Nhan Phan-Thien from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NUS Faculty of Engineering, the research team discovered that the novel cotton aerogels can be easily compressed, and they can also very quickly recover up to 97 per cent of their original size when placed in water.

"This new eco-friendly cotton aerogel is a major improvement from the aerogel that our team had previously developed using paper waste. It is highly compressible, hence storage and transportation costs could be greatly reduced. Furthermore, these cotton aerogels can be fabricated within eight hours - this is nine times faster than our earlier invention and about 20 times faster than current commercial fabrication processes. They are also stronger, making them more suitable for mass production. While we have demonstrated novel application of the cotton aerogels for effective hemorrhage control and heat insulation, we will continue to explore new functions for this advanced material," said Assoc Prof Duong.

Effective control of rapid bleeding

Hemorrhage or the excessive and rapid loss of blood, caused by gunshot wounds or other deeply penetrating wounds can often be life-threatening. Hemorrhage control devices are used to exert internal pressure to stop bleeding and promote blood clotting.

Existing hemorrhage control devices comprise a syringe filled with small capsules of cellulose-based sponge, coated with chitosan, a natural agent derived from the shells of shrimp and other crustaceans that promotes blood clotting. The syringe is inserted into the wound to release the capsule, which expands and applies pressure on the wound to stop the blood flow. However, the expansion and absorption rates of cellulose-based sponges are still relatively slow.

To address these limitations, NUS scientists developed highly compressible hybrid cotton aerogel pellets which are more effective than cellulose-based sponges for treatment of deep hemorrhagic wounds. These pellets - comprising an optimal mix of cotton and cellulose aerogels coated with chitosan - are simple and cost-effective to produce, and they can be easily integrated into a clinical syringe to be used as a hemorrhage control device. The cotton aerogel pellets are also biocompatible, hence they can be safely administered for treatment.

"Each cotton aerogel pellet can expand to 16 times its size in 4.5 seconds - larger and more than three times faster than existing cellulose-based sponges - while retaining their structural integrity. The unique morphology of the cotton aerogels allows for a larger absorption capacity, while the compressible nature enables the material to expand faster to exert pressure on the wound," added Assoc Prof Duong.

The findings for this novel application are published in the scientific journal Colloids and Surfaces A: Physicochemical and Engineering Aspects in January 2018.

Heat insulation

Soldiers regularly embark on vigorous physical activities in hot and humid conditions. The military canteen is an essential item in a soldier's survival kit, carrying fluid for rehydration and mitigation of heat injuries. A military canteen can typically hold one liter of water and maintain its cool temperature for about 30 minutes in our tropical climate.

The NUS research team, in collaboration with DSO National Laboratories, developed a light-weight thermal jacket to maintain the temperature of ice slurry - crushed ice and liquid water - at 0.1 to 1.0 degree Celsius for more than four hours. The thermal jacket, which weighs about 200 grams, consists of a cotton aerogel layer embedded within commonly used fabrics to provide heat insulation.

The cotton aerogel-insulated military canteen offers better heat insulation performance compared to commercial insulated water bottles such as FLOE bottles, and is highly comparable to that of vacuum flasks. However, FLOE bottles and vacuum flasks are much heavier and more costly.

"The heat insulation property of the novel cotton aerogels can be applied to various consumer products, such as cooler bags to keep food items fresh. We also foresee tremendous potential for other high value applications, such as pipeline insulation and transportation of liquefied natural gas which needs to be stored at a low temperature," said Prof Nhan.

The NUS team has filed a patent for the novel cotton aerogels and is exploring opportunities to work with companies to commercialize the technology.



Source: Eurekalert

