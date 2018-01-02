medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Novel Combination of Arthritis Drug and Light Therapy to Treat Vitiligo

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 1, 2018 at 11:18 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A novel combination therapy, an arthritis medication and light, was used to successfully restore skin color in vitiligo patients, shows study conducted by a team of Yale dermatologists published in JAMA Dermatology.
Novel Combination of Arthritis Drug and Light Therapy to Treat Vitiligo
Novel Combination of Arthritis Drug and Light Therapy to Treat Vitiligo

The study, led by associate professor of dermatology Brett King, M.D and his colleagues reported two cases of patients with significant loss of skin color from vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disease that destroys skin pigment, leaving white splotches where there had been color. For King's patients, standard treatments, such as steroid creams and light treatment, had failed to restore pigmentation. To address these difficult cases, the research team combined the medication, tofacitinib, with narrow band ultraviolet B light therapy. In recent experiments, King and Dr. John Harris, a dermatologist at University of Massachusetts-Worcester, had shown that tofacitinib keeps the immune system from attacking the skin cells that manufacture melanin pigment (color), and light stimulates pigment-making cells to restore color to the skin.

After a few months of the combination therapy, there was remarkable improvement, report the researchers: One patient saw near-total restoration of skin color on her face, neck, chest, forearms, and shins. The other patient experienced similar success.

While more research is needed, the study highlights another advance by the Yale team in treating this and other stigmatizing skin conditions. "These findings will define treatment of vitiligo in the future," King said.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

Micropigmentation

Micropigmentation

Micropigmentation also called permanent make up, is a tattooing procedure used to treat vitiligo, scalp balding and other skin conditions.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Restores Skin Color in Vitiligo Patient Without Any Side Effects

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Restores Skin Color in Vitiligo Patient Without Any Side Effects

Treatment with the drug tofacitinib, a drug used for treating rheumatoid arthritis, may turn out to be a boon for patients suffering from vitiligo.

Dispel Myths About Vitiligo, Say Experts

Dispel Myths About Vitiligo, Say Experts

A lot of social stigma is attached to vitiligo and adolescents who are afflicted often slip into depression, say doctors.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Knee Replacement

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Oligoarthritis

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Reiter’s syndrome

Reiter’s syndrome

Reiter’s syndrome also known as Reactive arthritis, Reiter’s disease is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disorders associated with Reiter’s syndrome.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Osteoarthritis Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Reiki and Pranic Healing Signature Drug Toxicity Knee Replacement Reiter’s syndrome Drugs Banned in India Vitiligo 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystectomy - Surgical Procedure

Cystectomy - Surgical Procedure

Cystectomy is a bladder removal surgery that is done for bladder cancer and other conditions. It ...

 3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3-D printing technology in pharmaceuticals is an advanced drug delivery system that uses computer ...

 Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

G6PD deficiency is an inherited disorder where the red blood cells are destroyed (hemolysis) by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...