medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Novel Approach Helps Treat Brain Tumor

by Hannah Joy on  January 4, 2018 at 1:08 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gene fusion in glioblastoma tumors can increase mitochondrial activity and promote tumor growth. However, developing a combination treatment that targets the gene fusion protein can slow cancer progression, reveals a new study.
Novel Approach Helps Treat Brain Tumor
Novel Approach Helps Treat Brain Tumor

The research team at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) have discovered these findings. They have also found that drugs that target this newly identified cancer pathway can prevent tumor growth, both in human cancer cells and mice with a form of brain cancer. The study was published online in the journal Nature.

In a 2012 study published in Science, the CUMC team found that some cases of glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive form of primary brain cancer, are caused by the fusion of two genes, FGFR3 and TACC3. At the time, it was thought that this gene fusion was limited to a fraction of brain tumors, affecting about 300 patients in the U.S. per year.

Since then, however, other researchers have observed the same gene fusion in a percentage of lung, esophageal, breast, head and neck, cervical, and bladder cancers, affecting tens of thousands of cancer patients overall.

"It's probably the single most common gene fusion in human cancer," said study co-leader Antonio Iavarone, MD, professor of neurology and of pathology and cell biology (in the Institute for Cancer Genetics) at CUMC. "We wanted to determine how FGFR3-TACC3 fusion induces and maintains cancer so that we could identify novel targets for drug therapy."

Changes in mitochondria, the 'powerhouse' of the cell--have been observed in cancer for a long time, but researchers have found only recently that mitochondrial activity and cellular metabolism are linked to certain cancers. However, the mechanism by which genetic mutations alter mitochondrial activity and promote tumor growth was unknown.

In the current study, the CUMC researchers compared the activity of thousands of genes in cancer cells with and without FGFR3-TACC3. They discovered that the fusion greatly increases the number and accelerates the activity of mitochondria. Cancer cells, which require huge amounts of energy to rapidly divide and grow, can thrive when mitochondrial activity has been amped up.

Using a variety of experimental techniques, the researchers determined that the gene fusion initiates a cascade of events that increases mitochondrial activity.

First, FGFR3-TACC3 activates a protein called PIN4. Once activated, PIN4 travels to peroxisomes, cellular structures that break down fats into substances that fuel mitochondrial activity.

Activated PIN4 triggers a four-to-five-fold increase in the production of peroxisomes, which release a flood of oxidants. Finally, these oxidants induce PGC1alpha, a key regulator of mitochondrial metabolism, to increase mitochondrial activity and energy production.

"Our study offers the first clues as to how cancer genes activate mitochondrial metabolism, a crucial and longstanding question in cancer research, and provides the first direct evidence that peroxisomes are involved in cancer," said study co-leader Anna Lasorella, MD, professor of cell biology (in the Institute for Cancer Genetics) and of pediatrics at CUMC. "This gives us new insights into how we may be able to disrupt cancer's fuel supply."

In another experiment, treating human brain cancer cells containing FGFR3-TACC3 with mitochondrial inhibitors interrupted the production of energy inside cancer cells and significantly slowed tumor growth. The same effect was seen in a mouse model of human brain cancer containing this gene fusion.

Dr. Iavarone suspects that a dual-treatment approach may be needed for patients with FGFR3-TACC3 tumors. In their previous study, the researchers found that drugs that inhibit FGFR3 kinase, an enzyme that helps the protein produced by this fusion gene do its work, increased survival when tested in mice with glioblastoma.

These drugs are now being tested in patients with recurrent glioblastoma that contains the gene fusion by one of the paper's co-authors, Marc Sanson, MD, of Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris.

"Drugs that inhibit active kinases have been tried with encouraging results in some cancers," said Dr. Iavarone. "But invariably, they become resistant to the drugs, and the tumors come back. However, it may be possible to prevent resistance and tumor recurrence by targeting both mitochondrial metabolism and FGFR3-TACC3 directly."

Based on the findings in this study, the team is now considering the possibility of adding mitochondrial inhibitors into the therapeutic mix for patients in this trial.

The CUMC team is currently testing this dual approach in human cancer cells and animals models.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.

Patient Survival In Glioblastoma Depends on DNA Modifications

Patient Survival In Glioblastoma Depends on DNA Modifications

Study shows the distribution of a DNA defect in the glioblastoma genome and its relationship with patient survival.

Novel Targeted Therapy Against Glioblastoma

Novel Targeted Therapy Against Glioblastoma

Researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre used mouse models to suppress glioblastoma tumor growth by blocking TRF1 telomere protein.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Tumor Brain Tumors Brain Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...