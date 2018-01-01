medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Northeast to Get Mobile Air Dispensaries Soon

by Shirley Johanna on  January 1, 2018 at 8:47 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mobile air dispensary services such as helicopters with equipment and doctors for medical emergencies may be a reality soon in remote and hilly areas of the Northeast region. The government has agreed to allocate Rs 80-Rs 100 crore for the proposed launch of two air dispensaries in the region.
Northeast to Get Mobile Air Dispensaries Soon
Northeast to Get Mobile Air Dispensaries Soon

The sources said the two air dispensaries will operate from Shillong and Imphal for six states. The services will cater to six northeastern states, barring Assam.

According to official documents, three central ministries have decided to rope in national helicopter carrier Pawan Hans for the services. "During the first meeting on the proposed scheme Pawan Hans was also present which appreciated the idea and were told to cater their services for the Mobile Air Ambulance Services," reads an official note on the project.

The project report prepared by Pawan Hans estimates that Rs 1.87 crore cost per month will be incurred for the operation of two helicopters in the six states.

The project was stuck for some time following a tussle between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry. The Health Ministry had refused to run the initiative alone because it said it was not feasible.

However, now it has been decided that the project will be a joint venture of the Health, DoNER and Civil Aviation ministries.

The DoNER Ministry had stated that the initiative should come from the Health Ministry with the help of the Northeastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEGRIMS) in Shillong for medical, para medical assistance.

However, in an inter ministerial meeting on May 5, 2017, it was finalised that the project would be a joint venture.

For financial resources, the Health Ministry can seek the help of the DoNER Ministry while the Civil Aviation Ministry will provide the chopper and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will focus on providing the medics and para medics apart from setting up the medical units for emergency cases, the note reads.

Apart from providing emergency medical help for trauma cases due to accidents, landslides, earthquakes and floods the helicopters will also act as air ambulances to shift patients to city hospitals for specialised treatment.

According to official figures, the Northeast recorded over 3,000 deaths due to road accidents in 2016. Many lives were also lost in floods and landslides.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Delhi Government to Turn 55 Government-Run Dispensaries into Fever and Dengue Clinics

Delhi Government to Turn 55 Government-Run Dispensaries into Fever and Dengue Clinics

Over 2,000 people have tested positive for the vector-borne disease in the Indian national capital so far. At least 21 people have lost their lives in the disease.

Medical Marijuana Dispensaries to Soon Sell Pot Cola, Sodas

Medical Marijuana Dispensaries to Soon Sell Pot Cola, Sodas

In some bizarre news, it has emerged that medical marijuana users can now take their medicine - in the form of sparkling sodas!

Older Patients at Higher Risk of Emergency Hospitalization

Older Patients at Higher Risk of Emergency Hospitalization

Older patients experiencing least continuity had a risk of emergency hospitalization, more than twice as high than those who had complete continuity.

People are More Likely to Get Help in Emergency Situations

People are More Likely to Get Help in Emergency Situations

Pro-social and altruistic people in particular often help other people even more in an emergency situation than in a relaxed and non-threatening situation.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Jujube fruit- An excellent agent with numerous health-promoting benefits.

 Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple ...

 Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Proper family planning methods can help couples and women have the desired number of children, by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...