medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

NHS may Save £200 Million a Year if they Adopt Good Management Practices

by Rishika Gupta on  December 26, 2017 at 1:50 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NHS trusts in England might be able to save more than £200 million a year by managing staff properly.The use of good management practices might be able to ensure lesser staff sickness leaves. The findings of this report are further discussed online in the What Works Centre for Wellbeing organization.
NHS may Save £200 Million a Year if they Adopt Good Management Practices
NHS may Save £200 Million a Year if they Adopt Good Management Practices

The report found Trusts that made the most extensive use of good people management practices were over three times more likely to have the lowest levels of staff sickness absence and at least four times more likely to have the most satisfied patients.

They were also more than twice as likely to have staff with the highest levels of job satisfaction compared to NHS Trusts that made the least use of these practices, and over three times more likely to have staff with the highest levels of engagement.

No link was found between people management practices and patient mortality. The research examined whether good people management is linked to high levels of wellbeing and better performance. It found that NHS Trusts ranked higher when they:

  • Made extensive use of training
  • Carried out performance appraisal
  • Encouraged team working
  • Had clear roles for staff
  • Allowed staff to take decisions about how to do their job
  • Encouraged supportive management
  • Involved staff in decisions about their departments and the Trust
Researchers Dr. Chidiebere Ogbonnaya and Prof Kevin Daniels, of UEA's Norwich Business School, found Trusts that made the most use of good people management practices had sickness absence rates of around 3.7 percent, whereas the Trusts that made the least had absence rates around 4.4 percent.

They estimate that if all Trusts reduced their absence rates to 3.7 percent, this could lead to an annual saving of more than £200 million in sick pay for the NHS.

The findings have implications for management in the NHS and elsewhere, as well as patients and policymakers. Dr. Ogbonnaya, a lecturer in human resource management, said: "A key priority in recent healthcare debates concerns the need for respectful and responsive services that meet patients' expectations, values and preferences. Our study provides guidance on important good people management practices for improving healthcare workers' wellbeing and the quality of services that patients receive.

"Our key message is that good people management practices are essential for promoting workers' wellbeing and ensuring happier patients. Improvements in patients' satisfaction may not necessarily depend on major reforms and restructuring of the healthcare sector, but perhaps the provision of working practices that foster workers' skills, personal growth and development.

"Healthcare leaders should pay attention to how these practices may be deployed towards promoting the quality of care that makes a difference to patients."

Prof Daniels, professor of organisational behaviour, added: "In the context of the recent announcement on the new Industrial Strategy and the UK's productivity lag behind other advanced economies, our findings point to the importance of having high-quality jobs and other good people management practices for both promoting wellbeing, reducing absence and narrowing this productivity lag."

Dr. Ogbonnaya and Prof Daniels wanted to find out whether they could predict improvements in wellbeing - assessed as job satisfaction - and performance, assessed as worker engagement, patient satisfaction, sickness absence and patient mortality, from the use of good people management practices.

They analyzed data collected in 2012, 2013 and 2014 from between 135 and 243 NHS Trusts in England.

They examined whether changes in wellbeing and performance outcomes from 2012 to 2014 were related to people management practices in 2013. By analyzing changes in this way, they were able to show with greater certainty than has previously been possible that good people?management practices in 2013 led to improvements in well-being and performance outcomes in 2014.

Nancy Hey, Director of the What Works Centre for Wellbeing, said: "The evidence shows us that being employed, and the quality of our work, has a big impact on our wellbeing, beyond income alone. This research confirms the importance of choice, autonomy and a supportive working environment in boosting people's job and life satisfaction.

"NHS staff have a vital, but difficult job to do, and this paper shows what a difference it makes to staff, patients, and budgets when well-being is a policy priority. And even beyond the NHS, we know that a focus on management practice can increase well-being and performance at a relatively low cost."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Safe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing for Down's Syndrome Could be Introduced into NHS

Safe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing for Down's Syndrome Could be Introduced into NHS

Non-invasive prenatal testing for Down's Syndrome reduces the risk of miscarriage and makes prenatal diagnosis for these conditions safer and accessible.

NHS League Tables Publish Performance Data of Surgeons in England

NHS League Tables Publish Performance Data of Surgeons in England

The NHS is all set to publish performance data for around 5,000 surgeons in England on Wednesday.

NHS Health Checks Less Effective in Preventing Cardiovascular Diseases

NHS Health Checks Less Effective in Preventing Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide and responsible for more than 150,000 deaths every year in the UK.

Report: NHS Staff in First Strike for 32 Years

Report: NHS Staff in First Strike for 32 Years

Following the British government's rejection of an across-the-board pay rise, hundreds of thousands of workers in England's state-run National Health Service.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition where urine cannot flow outside due to an obstruction along the ...

 Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

The festive season is a time, where most people experience digestive issues. Here''s a look at few ...

 Diabulimia

Diabulimia

Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...