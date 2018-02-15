medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

New Weight Loss Therapy can Eliminate Yo-yo Dieting

by Hannah Joy on  February 15, 2018 at 7:39 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Discovery of a molecular switch in the brain helps burn fat, which could be a potential therapy for obesity and other metabolic disorders like Type 2 diabetes.
New Weight Loss Therapy can Eliminate Yo-yo Dieting
New Weight Loss Therapy can Eliminate Yo-yo Dieting

Monash University researchers have identified a molecular switch in the brain that potentially controls the human body's capacity to store fat, particularly after long periods of "famine" or weight loss, a process that underlies yo-yo dieting, where we regain the weight lost caused by dieting.

Being able to control this switch may be a therapy for obesity and other metabolic disorders such as Type 2 diabetes.

Associate Professor Zane Andrews and his colleagues at the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute have identified a protein in mice, called carnitine acetyltransferase (Crat), in hunger-processing brain cells that regulate fat storage after dieting. These findings were published today in the international journal Cell Reports.

When we are dieting (or evolutionarily when there is a famine) our bodies burn more fat to provide enough energy. But at the same time our brains fight to conserve energy and, as soon as food becomes available, the body switches from burning to storing fat and instead uses ingested calories from food.

The international research team discovered the Crat protein and developed a mouse that had this protein genetically switched off. These mice, when fasted or fed after a fast, consume their fat reserves at a greater than normal rate.

According to Associate Professor Andrews, repeated dieting, or yo-yo dieting, may lead to weight gain because the brain interprets these diets as short famines and urges the person to store more fat for future shortages.

For the first time the Crat protein in hunger-processing brain cells has been identified as the switch that instructs the body to replace the lost weight through increased fat storage.

"Manipulating this protein offers the opportunity to trick the brain and not replace the lost weight through increased appetite and storage of fat," Associate Professor Andrews said.

"By regulating this protein we can ensure that diet-induced weight loss stays off rather than sneaking back on."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Herbs for Weight Loss

Herbs for Weight Loss

When attempts to lose weight through conventional methods fail, many resort to herbs for weight loss. How do herbs help reduce obesity? How effective are they? Find out here.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Beliefs about Weight Loss

Negative Beliefs about Weight Loss

Keeping weight under control can help reach the target goals of blood glucose, blood lipids and blood pressure. Even a modest amount of weight loss can help in managing lifestyle related conditions.

Olive Oil and Its Benefits

Olive Oil and Its Benefits

The anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties are responsible for the health benefits of olive oil.

Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder most commonly found among teenage girls. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a very low body weight, generally defined as 15% below the Body Mass Index.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Diet Pills Obesity The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Anorexia Nervosa Bulimia Nervosa The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone ...

 Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...