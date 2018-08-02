medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

New Tool Predicts Risk of Injuries for Hospitalized Children

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  February 8, 2018 at 1:03 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Risks for injuries that arrive from the inability to move and injuries that arrive from medical procedures can be predicted with a new, simplified Braden Q Scale, research at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing claims.
New Tool Predicts Risk of Injuries for Hospitalized Children
New Tool Predicts Risk of Injuries for Hospitalized Children

Until recently, initial predictive validity testing of the Braden Q Scale only included immobility-related pressure injuries in critically ill pediatric patients aged two weeks to eight years.

In a study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing), a new, simplified Braden QD Scale now describes combined immobility-related and MDPI risk in a broader, more diverse sample of pediatric patients typically cared for in acute care environments. The multi-center, prospective cohort study is published in The Journal of Pediatrics.

"The Braden QD Scale provides acute care pediatric clinicians with one instrument to predict both immobility and device-related pressure injuries across diverse age and clinical populations," says lead-author Martha A. Q. Curley, Ph.D, RN, FAAN, the Ruth M. Colket Endowed Chair in Pediatric Nursing at Penn Nursing and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Pressure-related skin injuries, a nurse-sensitive quality indicator in hospitals, are associated with increased morbidity and higher costs of care. There's been much attention focused on hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPI) in the adult population. However, while preventable, immobility-related and medical device-related pressure injuries (MDPI) also occur in hospitalized infants and children.

Preventing pressure injury in infants and children requires that clinicians accurately identify at-risk patients and apply reliable prevention strategies for those patients. Often, the Braden Q Scale is used to help identify pediatric patients at risk for developing these pressure-related skin injuries.

"This instrument may be helpful in preventing iatrogenic injury (injuries caused by medical procedures), in facilitating quality monitoring of care, and in helping to guide resource allocation in the prevention of HAPI in hospitalized infants and children."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Back Injuries

Back Injuries

Common back injuries include strains, sprains and fracture and they can occur due to pressure or trauma.

Needlestick Injuries

Needlestick Injuries

A needlestick injury is a common occupational hazard that occurs when the skin has been pierced by a needle or a sharp object.

Autonomic Dysreflexia

Autonomic Dysreflexia

Autonomic dysreflexia is a condition that occurs in patients with spinal cord injuries especially in the T5 and T6 levels. This condition is characterized by hyper activity of the autonomic nervous system.

Parasomnias - Part II

Parasomnias - Part II

Educating the patient, the bed partner or care taker is important for the management of Parasomnias

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Leg Injuries and Disorders 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person''s immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home ...

 Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...