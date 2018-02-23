medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Technique Uses EEG to Read a Mind

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  February 23, 2018 at 11:22 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New technique based on mind-reading algorithm that uses EEG data for the first time to reconstruct images of what people perceive based on their brain activity is developed by the neuroscientists at the University of Toronto Scarborough.
New Technique Uses EEG to Read a Mind
New Technique Uses EEG to Read a Mind

The technique developed by Dan Nemrodov, a postdoctoral fellow in Assistant Professor Adrian Nestor's lab at U of T Scarborough, is able to digitally reconstruct images seen by test subjects based on electroencephalography (EEG) data.

"When we see something, our brain creates a mental percept, which is essentially a mental impression of that thing. We were able to capture this percept using EEG to get a direct illustration of what's happening in the brain during this process," says Nemrodov.

For the study, test subjects hooked up to EEG equipment were shown images of faces. Their brain activity was recorded and then used to digitally recreate the image in the subject's mind using a technique based on machine learning algorithms.

It's not the first time scientists have been able to reconstruct images based on visual stimuli using neuroimaging techniques. The current method was pioneered by Nestor who successfully reconstructed facial images from functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) data in the past, but this is the first time EEG has been used.

And while techniques like fMRI - which measures brain activity by detecting changes in blood flow - can grab finer details of what's going on in specific areas of the brain, EEG has greater practical potential given that it's more common, portable, and inexpensive by comparison. EEG also has greater temporal resolution, meaning it can measure with detail how a percept develops in time right down to milliseconds, explains Nemrodov.

"fMRI captures activity at the time scale of seconds, but EEG captures activity at the millisecond scale. So we can see with very fine detail how the percept of a face develops in our brain using EEG," he says. In fact, the researchers were able to estimate that it takes our brain about 170 milliseconds (0.17 seconds) to form a good representation of a face we see.

This study provides validation that EEG has potential for this type of image reconstruction notes Nemrodov, something many researchers doubted was possible given its apparent limitations. Using EEG data for image reconstruction has great theoretical and practical potential from a neurotechnological standpoint, especially since it's relatively inexpensive and portable.

In terms of next steps, work is currently underway in Nestor's lab to test how image reconstruction based on EEG data could be done using memory and applied to a wider range of objects beyond faces. But it could eventually have wide-ranging clinical applications as well.

"It could provide a means of communication for people who are unable to verbally communicate. Not only could it produce a neural-based reconstruction of what a person is perceiving, but also of what they remember and imagine, of what they want to express," says Nestor.

"It could also have forensic uses for law enforcement in gathering eyewitness information on potential suspects rather than relying on verbal descriptions provided to a sketch artist."

The research, which will be published in the journal eNeuro, is funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and by a Connaught New Researcher Award.

"What's really exciting is that we're not reconstructing squares and triangles but actual images of a person's face, and that involves a lot of fine-grained visual detail," adds Nestor.

"The fact we can reconstruct what someone experiences visually based on their brain activity opens up a lot of possibilities. It unveils the subjective content of our mind and it provides a way to access, explore and share the content of our perception, memory and imagination."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Electroencephalogram

Electroencephalogram

An electroencephalogram (EEG) detects electrical activity in the brain using electrodes attached to the scalp.

How Brain Helps to Visualize The Beautiful World Around Us

How Brain Helps to Visualize The Beautiful World Around Us

Visual images must reach the cerebral cortex to be perceived, but the data are often missing details when they are sent from the eyes to the visual cortex.

FMRI, EEG may Identify ICU Patients With Severe Traumatic Brain Injuries

FMRI, EEG may Identify ICU Patients With Severe Traumatic Brain Injuries

Early detection of consciousness and brain function in the ICU could allow families to make more informed decisions about the care of loved ones.

Combination of EEG and MRI to Provide an Improved Understanding of ALS

Combination of EEG and MRI to Provide an Improved Understanding of ALS

ALS, along with other neurodegenerative conditions, are associated with important changes in neural communication between different brain networks.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Video-EEG Monitoring Test

Video-EEG Monitoring Test

Video-electroencephalography monitoring is a diagnostic technique that records the electrical activity of the brain during seizures for a prolonged period.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Electroencephalogram Acute Coronary Syndrome Video-EEG Monitoring Test 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

A patient's struggle with Issacs' syndrome with no cure. Also known as neuromyotonia it is a rare ...

 Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal hernia surgery is a procedure to repair a weak spot or defect in the lower wall of the ...

 Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...