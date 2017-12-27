medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

New Target Identified Helps Treat Pulmonary Fibrosis

by Hannah Joy on  December 27, 2017 at 4:23 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A key factor in the development of pulmonary fibrosis has been identified. FoxO3 transcription factor is the new therapeutic target in treating the disease, reveals a new study.
New Target Identified Helps Treat Pulmonary Fibrosis
New Target Identified Helps Treat Pulmonary Fibrosis

To date, the molecular basis of pulmonary fibrosis has been poorly understood. Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research in Bad Nauheim have now shown that reduced activity of the transcription factor FoxO3 plays a key role in the development of the disease.

In research on mice, the progress of the disease was able to be halted using drugs that boost FoxO3 activity. The researchers are hoping they may have found a possible approach to treatment.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is currently an incurable lung disease, in which sufferers lose the ability to absorb adequate oxygen. Although the word 'idiopathic' means that the cause is unknown, the disease primarily affects former and active heavy smokers from the age of 50.

An important role in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is played by connective tissue cells called fibroblasts. These cells provide structure to the air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs. During development of the disease, characteristic changes to these fibroblasts are observed.

"The fibroblasts undergo a kind of personality change. In patients with pulmonary fibrosis, these cells contain increased amounts of contractile proteins, like those involved in muscle cell function," explains Soni Pullamsetti, who leads a Research Group at the Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research.

These modified cells, known as myofibroblasts, are responsible for the changes in connective tissue structure. As the disease progresses, the air sacs increasingly degenerate, resulting in damage to the blood vessels in the lungs. This results in shortness of breath.

Reduced FoxO3-activity

The researchers in Bad Nauheim decided to look for a factor which might be responsible for the fibroblast changes. Such a factor could hold the key to a possible treatment. Pullamsetti and her team first compared connective tissue cells from healthy individuals and patients with pulmonary fibrosis.

"We noticed a transcription factor called FoxO3. Cells from patients with pulmonary fibrosis contained less of this protein than cells from healthy controls. The results were even clearer once we looked at FoxO3 activity - it was much lower in fibroblasts from patients with pulmonary fibrosis than in cells from healthy people," explains Pullamsetti.

In the light of this finding, the Max Planck researchers turned their attention to animal research and develped a mouse model of the disease. They found that mice with pulmonary fibrosis also had reduced FoxO3 activity. The effect was much greater in mice which had been genetically modified to lack FoxO3.

"These mice developed idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis much more quickly than control animals, so quickly in fact that we were forced to shorten the experiment," explains Pullamsetti.

Affected mice respond to treatment

Reactivating FoxO3 in patients with pulmonary fibrosis might, therefore, offer a way of treating the disease. This approach proved successful in mice: treating mice with pulmonary fibrosis with UCN-01 resulted in a reduction in symptoms and improved lung function. This effect was not observed in mice that lacked FoxO3.

UCN-01 is a substance which activates FoxO3 and is currently undergoing clinical trials as a tumour therapy.

"Our study shows that reduced FoxO3 activity plays an important role in the development of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and that FoxO3 is a good place to start in developing a treatment for the disease," says Seeger.

Further studies will examine this link more closely, in the hope of eventually being able to start trials on patients.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Increased Nanoparticles Sea Traffic Raises Concern for Pulmonary Diseases

Increased Nanoparticles Sea Traffic Raises Concern for Pulmonary Diseases

Nanoparticles can be hazardous to our health as they, because of their small size, can penetrate deeper into the lungs than larger particles.

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Do you find yourself out of breath and coughing a lot lately? Do you work in dust prone places? Well, then you might have pulmonary fibrosis.

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal fibrosis or Ormond's disease a rare disorder occurs when extra fibrous tissue forms in the area behind the stomach and intestines.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Silicosis Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease Pulmonary Fibrosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystocele

Cystocele

Cystocele is a type of pelvic organ prolapse where the urinary bladder descends into the anterior ...

 Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious anemia occurs when the number of red blood cells in the body is reduced because the ...

 Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition where urine cannot flow outside due to an obstruction along the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...