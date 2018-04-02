medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

New Study Sheds Light on Why GPs Quit Patient Care

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 4, 2018 at 7:32 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New research has shed light on the reasons driving doctors out of General Practice in the UK. The research, led by Professor John Campbell of the University of Exeter Medical School and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), aimed to identify factors influencing GPs' decisions about whether or not to remain in direct patient care, and what might help to retain them in the role.
New Study Sheds Light on Why GPs Quit Patient Care
New Study Sheds Light on Why GPs Quit Patient Care

The research, led by Professor John Campbell of the University of Exeter Medical School and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), aimed to identify factors influencing GPs' decisions about whether or not to remain in direct patient care, and what might help to retain them in the role.

Professor Campbell, who is a practising GP, said: "Our new research is a significant study of what is driving the exodus of GPs from direct patient care. Policy makers need to take this onboard and address these issues to retain GPs and encourage medical students to take up a career in general practice. Despite recent government plans to address the problem, numbers are continuing to fall. If we do not act now, many areas will face a severe shortfall in the number of GPs providing care for patients their area."

Researchers interviewed 41 GPs for the study, and identified three main themes underpinning the GPs' thinking and rationale.

Three reasons emerged: a sense that general practice based primary care was under-valued within the healthcare system; concerns regarding professional risk encountered in delivering care in an increasingly complex health environment; and finally, considerations about leaving or remaining in direct patient care and the options and choices that GPs felt were available to them.

It comes following a largescale survey led by Professor Campbell, which showed that two in every five GPs in the South West intended to quit within the next five years.

The research adds to the picture of a crisis developing around the national GP workforce in the last five years. The number of unfilled GP posts quadrupled between 2012 and 2014, while the numbers of GPs fell substantially. The national situation has prompted political action, with the Government announcing measures to train 5,000 new GPs in 2015, and to increase the proportion of medical students who choose general practice as a career. Despite this, government data showed that over 1000 GPs left full time practice between 2016 and 2017.

Professor Campbell said: "We now need sustained, strategic, and stable planning of health services - not a series of short-term 'fixes' which only destabilise clinical care further. Innovation is essential, but needs to be based on firm evidence."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Training for Australian General Practitioners to Spend Less Time With Peds Patients

Training for Australian General Practitioners to Spend Less Time With Peds Patients

Training sessions for Australian doctors to spend significantly less time consulting with pediatric patients than with adults, according to a study published in Australian Family Physician.

Doctors More Attentive to Heart Health of Men Than Women

Doctors More Attentive to Heart Health of Men Than Women

Most male practitioners considered heart disease as a male problem and neglected women to assess cardiovascular disease risk.

Preconception Health Education Tool Positively Impacts Patient Care

Preconception Health Education Tool Positively Impacts Patient Care

Researchers, led by UC Riverside's Priya Batra, developed and evaluated MyFamilyPlan.

Hospitals That Invest More in Inpatient Care Yield Better Results

Hospitals That Invest More in Inpatient Care Yield Better Results

Patients who go to hospitals that rely more on skilled nursing facilities after discharge are substantially less likely to survive over the following year.

Evidence Based Medicine

Evidence Based Medicine

Evidence Based Medicine combines research evidence with patient values and clinical skills to solve medical problems and improve patient outcome.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Evidence Based Medicine 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are ...

 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...