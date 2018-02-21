medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Structure Spotted in Human Sperm Tails

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  February 21, 2018 at 11:32 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New nanostructure inside human sperm tails has been identified using cryo-electron tomography by a research team at the University of Gothenburg working in partnership with scientists in the USA. The study is published in the journal Scientific Report .
New Structure Spotted in Human Sperm Tails
New Structure Spotted in Human Sperm Tails

Human sperms are incredibly important for our reproduction. It would therefore be easy to assume that we have detailed knowledge of their appearance.

The method, for which Joachim Frank, Jacques Dubochet and Richard Henderson were awarded a Nobel Prize in 2017, produces 3D images of cellular structures.

"Since the cells are depicted frozen in ice, without the addition of chemicals which can obscure the smallest cell structures, even individual proteins inside the cell can be observed" explains Johanna Hoog, a research at the University of Gothenburg's Department of Chemistry and Molecular Biology.

A highly effective tail is needed in order for a sperm to be able to swim, and for an egg to be fertilized. The tail is a highly complex machine that consists of around a thousand different types of building blocks. The most important of these are called tubulins, which form long tubes (microtubules). The tubes are found inside the sperm tail.

Thousands of motorproteins - molecules that can move - are affixed to these tubes. By being fixed to one microtubule and "walking on" the adjacent microtubule, the motorproteins in the sperm tail pull and the tail bends, enabling the sperm to swim.

"It's actually quite incredible that it can work," adds Johanna, who led the study. "The movement of thousands of motorproteins has to be coordinated in the minutest of detail in order for the sperm to be able to swim."

The research was started in order to see what human sperm tails look like in 3D. This would then provide clues about how sperms work, in the same way that a sketch of an engine helps to explain how it operates.

"When we looked at the first 3D images of the very end section of a sperm tail, we spotted something we had never seen before inside the microtubules: spiral that stretched in from the tip of the sperm and was about a tenth of the length of the tail."

What the spiral is doing there, what it consists of and whether it is important in order for sperms to swim are questions that the research team will now focus on answering.

"We believe that this spiral may act as a cork inside the microtubules, preventing them from growing and shrinking as they would normally do, and instead allowing the sperm's energy to be fully focussed on swimming quickly towards the egg," says Davide Zabeo, the lead PhD student behind the discovery.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.

Power of Sperm Motility can be Harnessed to Deliver Drugs

Power of Sperm Motility can be Harnessed to Deliver Drugs

Sperm might be used as a new potential drug carrier to treat gynecological cancer or diseases. The fundamental principle is to deliver drugs specifically to the cancer cells.

Human Sperm may Serve as Biomarkers of the Future Health of Newborns

Human Sperm may Serve as Biomarkers of the Future Health of Newborns

Study analyses the father's contribution to the life course of the child as well as the current state of paternal health.

Sperm Banking Remains Under-Utilised by Cancer Patients

Sperm Banking Remains Under-Utilised by Cancer Patients

The majority of males who survive childhood cancer desire biological children and yet sperm banking remains under-utilised by at-risk patients with cancer.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Genetics of Male Infertility

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Premature Ejaculation

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Genetics of Male Infertility Artificial Insemination Varicocele Premature Ejaculation Sex Numbers 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...