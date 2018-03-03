medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

New Statistics on Plastic Surgery

by Hannah Joy on  March 3, 2018 at 12:30 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New statistical data has been released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), which shows that cosmetic procedures have greatly increased over the last year in the U.S.
New Statistics on Plastic Surgery
New Statistics on Plastic Surgery

According to the annual plastic surgery procedural statistics, there were 17.5 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States in 2017, a 2 percent increase over 2016.

The statistics also reveal Americans are turning to new and innovative ways to shape their bodies, as minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures have increased nearly 200 percent since 2000.

Top 5 Cosmetic Surgical and Minimally-Invasive Procedures

Minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures grew at a slightly higher rate than surgical procedures in 2017. While three of the top-five surgical procedures focused on the body, the top minimally-invasive procedures focused on the face.

Of the nearly 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2017, the top 5 were:
    1. Breast augmentation (300,378 procedures, up 3 percent from 2016)
    2. Liposuction (246,354 procedures, up 5 percent from 2016)
    3. Nose reshaping (218,924 procedures, down 2 percent from 2016)
    4. Eyelid surgery (209,571 procedures, approximately the same as 2016)
    5. Tummy tuck (129,753 procedures, up 2 percent from 2016

Among the 15.7 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures performed in 2017, the top 5 were:
    1. Botulinum Toxin Type A (7.23 million procedures, up 2 percent from 2016)
    2. Soft Tissue Fillers (2.69 million procedures, up 3 percent from 2016)
    3. Chemical Peel (1.37 million procedures, up 1 percent since 2016)
    4. Laser hair removal (1.1 million procedures, down 2 percent from 2016)
    5. Microdermabrasion (740,287 procedures, down 4 percent from 2016)

Spike in Breast Reductions

After a 4 percent decline in 2016, there was a dramatic spike in breast reduction surgeries in 2017, increasing by 11 percent. Breast reduction, also known as reduction mammaplasty, is a procedure to remove excess breast fat, glandular tissue and skin to achieve a breast size in proportion with your body.

"Breast reductions are consistently reported as one of the highest patient satisfaction procedures because it positively affects a woman's quality of life. It addresses both functional and aesthetic concerns," said ASPS President Jeffrey E. Janis, MD.

A Comeback Story For Tummy Tucks

Tummy tucks, which dropped from the top five most popular cosmetic surgical procedures in 2016, have rebounded their way back into the top five in 2017. There were over 2,000 more tummy tuck procedures in 2017 than there were in 2016.

"An improved abdominal contour is something that many of us strive for, but for some patients, that may not be attainable through diet and exercise alone," said Janis.

"Age, pregnancy and significant weight changes can impact both the skin and underlying muscle. Tummy tucks performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon remove excess fat and skin and, in most cases, restore weakened or separated muscles to create an improved abdominal profile."

Body Sculpting and Non-Invasive Fat Procedures Boom

More people are choosing to shape different parts of their bodies using ultrasound, radio frequency, infrared light, vacuum massage and injectable medication to reduce fat cells. Non-invasive procedures to eliminate fat and tighten the skin are gaining popularity, with the fastest growing procedure- cellulite treatments up nearly 20 percent over last year.

"Unwanted fat is something that affects so many Americans," said Janis. "Plastic surgeons are able to give patients more options than ever before for fat elimination or redistribution. Patients appreciate having options, especially if they can act as maintenance steps while they decide if getting something more extensive down the line will be right for them."

Current non-invasive fat reduction and skin tightening procedures continue to gain popularity:
  • Non-invasive fat reduction procedures that use special technology to "freeze" away fat without surgery increased 7 percent
  • Non-surgical cellulite treatments that use lasers to eliminate fat increased 19 percent (up 55 percent since 2000)
  • Non-invasive skin tightening procedures that target fat and tighten sagging areas increased 9 percent


    • Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery

Find out about the differences between plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery and how they can make a difference to your quality of life.

Paediatric Plastic Surgery

Paediatric Plastic Surgery

A deforming birth defect has a devastating psychological impact upon the child''s parents, and has the potential for life-long impact upon the physical, psychological and socio-economic well being of the child.

Cauliflower Ear

Cauliflower Ear

Find out what an auricular hematoma is and how cauliflower ear develops. Get info on cauliflower ear treatment and surgery and how it can be prevented.

Mandibulofacial Dysostosis

Mandibulofacial Dysostosis

Mandibulofacial Dysostosis refers to a group of head and neck defects that are often inherited as a dominant familial characteristic

Rhinoplasty

Rhinoplasty

Want a Roman nose? Travel abroad and explore the option of having surgery done at affordable prices.

Tummy Tuck or Abdominoplasty

Tummy Tuck or Abdominoplasty

Abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) is a cosmetic procedure that helps to tone and firm up the abdomen.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Mandibulofacial Dysostosis Tummy Tuck or Abdominoplasty Rhinoplasty Plastic Surgery and Procedures Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery Flap Surgery 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

You are having Holi fun with colors and then comes clean up time to protect your skin. Learn easy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...