New Statistics on Plastic Surgery

Source: Eurekalert

According to the annual plastic surgery procedural statistics, there were 17.5 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States in 2017, a 2 percent increase over 2016.The statistics also reveal Americans are turning to new and innovative ways to shape their bodies, as minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures have increased nearly 200 percent since 2000.Minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures grew at a slightly higher rate than surgical procedures in 2017. While three of the top-five surgical procedures focused on the body, the top minimally-invasive procedures focused on the face.Of the nearly 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2017, the top 5 were:Among the 15.7 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures performed in 2017, the top 5 were:After a 4 percent decline in 2016, there was a dramatic spike in breast reduction surgeries in 2017, increasing by 11 percent. Breast reduction, also known as reduction mammaplasty, is a procedure to remove excess breast fat, glandular tissue and skin to achieve a breast size in proportion with your body."Breast reductions are consistently reported as one of the highest patient satisfaction procedures because it positively affects a woman's quality of life. It addresses both functional and aesthetic concerns," said ASPS President Jeffrey E. Janis, MD.Tummy tucks, which dropped from the top five most popular cosmetic surgical procedures in 2016, have rebounded their way back into the top five in 2017. There were over 2,000 more tummy tuck procedures in 2017 than there were in 2016."An improved abdominal contour is something that many of us strive for, but for some patients, that may not be attainable through diet and exercise alone," said Janis."Age, pregnancy and significant weight changes can impact both the skin and underlying muscle. Tummy tucks performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon remove excess fat and skin and, in most cases, restore weakened or separated muscles to create an improved abdominal profile."More people are choosing to shape different parts of their bodies using ultrasound, radio frequency, infrared light, vacuum massage and injectable medication to reduce fat cells. Non-invasive procedures to eliminate fat and tighten the skin are gaining popularity, with the fastest growing procedure- cellulite treatments up nearly 20 percent over last year."Unwanted fat is something that affects so many Americans," said Janis. "Plastic surgeons are able to give patients more options than ever before for fat elimination or redistribution. Patients appreciate having options, especially if they can act as maintenance steps while they decide if getting something more extensive down the line will be right for them."Current non-invasive fat reduction and skin tightening procedures continue to gain popularity: