medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Single PET Scan-Based Imaging Could Personalize Cancer Treatment

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 3, 2018 at 11:44 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A same-day, non-invasive positron emission tomography (PET) based imaging approach was developed to assess PD-L1 positive tumors. The study is published in The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.
New Single PET Scan-Based Imaging Could Personalize Cancer Treatment
New Single PET Scan-Based Imaging Could Personalize Cancer Treatment

A healthy immune system strikes a delicate balance between eradicating infections and cancers and not overreacting to damage one's own tissue. Immune checkpoints help control the immune response, but tumors exploit these checkpoint pathways by expressing special proteins that evade antitumor immune responses. One major checkpoint inhibitor pathway is the PD-1 pathway, and its ligand is PD-L1.

In this study, the PD-L1 ligand, which enables cancer to evade a person's immune system, has been successfully targeted for the first time with a fluorine-18 (18F)-labeled PD-L1 radioligand. Until now, efforts to predict response to treatments targeting PD-1 or PD-L1 have typically been limited to evaluation of a single patient biopsy sample.

"This approach represents an opportunity for physicians to noninvasively assess all of a patient's tumors for PD-L1 expression with a single PET scan and timely readout," explains David J. Donnelly, PhD, at Bristol-Myers Squibb Research and Development in Princeton, New Jersey. "This may help guide treatment decisions and assess treatment response, to help identify the right treatment for the right patient at the right time and right dose."

For the study, an anti-PD-L1 adnectin (an engineered, target-binding protein) was labeled with 18F to generate 18F-BMS-986192, which was then evaluated in mice bearing bilateral PD-L1(-) and PD-L1(+) subcutaneous tumors. 18F-BMS-986192 was also evaluated for distribution, binding and radiation dosimetry in healthy cynomolgus monkey. The results of the study demonstrate the feasibility of the approach, and the radiation dosimetry estimates indicate that the tracer is safe to administer in human studies. Clinical studies are now underway to measure PD-L1 expression in human tumors.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Positron Emission Tomography Scan

Positron Emission Tomography Scan

PET scan helps in the diagnosis of conditions like cancer, heart disease and brain disorders. PET images reveal the functioning of the organs like blood and oxygen flow and metabolic changes.

PET Scans Guiding Chemo Boosts Remission for Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients

PET Scans Guiding Chemo Boosts Remission for Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients

For people with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma, using PET imaging to guide chemotherapy treatment significantly increases the number of people who go into remission.

PET Scans Help Identify Effective TB Drugs

PET Scans Help Identify Effective TB Drugs

PET/CT scan can show whether or not a treatment drug is able to clear tuberculosis (TB) lung infection in human and macaque studies.

Accurate PET Scan to Detect Cancer and Heart Conditions Possible Via New Technique

Accurate PET Scan to Detect Cancer and Heart Conditions Possible Via New Technique

Study reports on the development of a novel technique which reduces image degradation caused by respiratory motion during a PET scan.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Tumor lysis syndrome is a collection of metabolic abnormalities due to the tumor cell lysis in patients with treatment for malignancies.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Tumor Lysis Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

You are having Holi fun with colors and then comes clean up time to protect your skin. Learn easy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...