medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Potential Marker of Breast Cancer Metastasis

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 3, 2018 at 11:26 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Using nanostring and RNA-sequencing technologies, mi R-24-3p has been identified as a potential novel marker of breast cancer metastases. The study was conducted by research teams at NYU School of Medicine, the Perlmutter Cancer Center, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School.
New Potential Marker of Breast Cancer Metastasis
New Potential Marker of Breast Cancer Metastasis

Despite improvements in local, regional and systemic therapies for breast cancer, 40,610 women are expected to die from metastatic breast cancer in the US in 2017.

Therefore, there is a need to identify novel prognostic and predictive markers of occult metastases to better individualize adjuvant systemic therapy and develop new therapeutic approaches to eradicate occult metastases in women with early-stage breast cancer.

Furthermore, there are limited data regarding molecular mechanisms for single mi RNAs or mi RNA signatures that may impact prognosis in breast cancer patients.

Using nanostring and RNA-sequencing technologies researchers from the NYU School of Medicine, the Perlmutter Cancer Center, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School identified mi R-24-3p as a potential novel marker of breast cancer metastases in breast cancer.

"In assessing the prognostic role of a panel of mi RNAs in breast cancer, we collected plasma at the time of initial diagnosis from 1,780 patients with stage I-III breast cancer prior to definitive treatment."

They went on to determine the expression of mi RNAs in primary and metastatic breast cancer samples from The Cancer Genome Atlas.

Cancer, breast cancer and proteoglycans were the top three pathways affected by mi R-24-3p overexpression.

"We found that mir-24-3p is highly expressed in metastatic breast cancer tissue compared to primary breast cancer tissue, and that those tumors show specific gene expression signature."

Mi R-24-3p was expressed at high levels in the plasma from early-stage breast cancer patients destined to metastasize despite best available therapy, and in primary breast cancer tissue from patients who presented with stage IV at the time of diagnosis.

High expression of mir-24-3p in primary breast cancer tissues correlated with a poor survival rate in TCGA. These data strongly suggest mir-24-3p is involved in the metastatic process in breast cancer patients.

RNA-Seq data of the samples with the highest mi R-24-3p expression versus those with the lowest mi R-24-3p in the TCGA cohort identified a specific gene expression signature for those tumors with high mi R-24-3p.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

One of the rare breast cancers, inflammatory breast cancer is marked by redness, swelling and warmth of the breast skin looking like an orange peel.

Male Breast Cancer

Male Breast Cancer

Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

You are having Holi fun with colors and then comes clean up time to protect your skin. Learn easy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...