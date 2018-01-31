medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Organ-on-a-chip Technology to Study Angiogenesis and Develop Anti-cancer Drugs

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 31, 2018 at 2:41 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new organ-on-a-chip technology developed by research teams at the Institute of Industrial Science (IIS), the University of Tokyo, CNRS and INSERM help study the formation of blood vessel and the drugs that target this. The technology recreates a human blood vessel and shows how new capillaries grow from the parent vessel in response to biochemical signaling cues. The chip can further be used to develop drugs targeting angiogenesis as a therapeutic to treat cancer and blood-vessel-related diseases. The study is published in EBioMedicine.
New Organ-on-a-chip Technology to Study Angiogenesis and Develop Anti-cancer Drugs
New Organ-on-a-chip Technology to Study Angiogenesis and Develop Anti-cancer Drugs

Angiogenesis

Angiogenesis describes a specific process of blood vessel formation from pre-existing blood vessels. Dr. Yukiko Matsunaga, lecturer at the IIS, the University of Tokyo, has been working in the SMMIL-E project, a joint French-Japanese project against cancer (involving the CNRS, COL, Universite de Lille, the University of Tokyo), by using tissue engineering and organ-on-a-chip technology to study various biological phenomena including angiogenesis. Her new technology provides a simple setting to study angiogenesis other effects such as the dynamics of blood vessel permeability.

Vascular endothelial growth factors (VEGF) are the primary proteins responsible for angiogenesis. They signal to the parental vessel to initiate sprouting and the direction toward which the new capillaries must grow.

"The biochemistry of sprouting angiogenesis is well understood. VEGF leads endothelial cells to express DLL4, which activates NOTCH signaling. What is lacking is a good system to study drugs that are effective on angiogenesis," said Matsunaga.

Indeed, while necessary for organ survival, angiogenesis also sustains diseases like cancer. Several anti-cancer drugs such as sorafenib and sunitinib are effective in large part because of their anti-angiogenic effects.

In the new system, which was designed by Dr. Joris Pauty, a scientist in the Matsunaga laboratory, a single human blood vessel is fabricated into a collagen gel scaffold on a chip, indicating the initiation of new blood vessels. Subsequent experiments performed with the support of a member of the SMMIL-E project, Dr. Fabrice Soncin (INSERM, France) confirmed that VEGF activated NOTCH signaling through DLL4 just as in the human body. Adding either sorafenib or sunitinib inhibited the sprouting, but only sorafenib made the vessels highly permeable, which is a non-physiological condition. That both drugs prevented new vessel growth but with different effects on blood vessel permeability may explain why the two work differently in cancer treatment.

Since many diseases like cancer and diabetic retinopathy induce new vessels for their progression, Matsunaga noted that the chips could be used for even more advanced studies for drug effects on angiogenesis and cancer or diabetes.

"We can also use cancer cells into the chip to test their combined effects with the drugs on angiogenesis."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Angiogenesis

Angiogenesis

Angiogenesis is the process of formation of new blood vessels from pre-existing blood vessels. It occurs both in health as well as disease.

Plerixafor Blocks Pathway That Limits Anti-Angiogenesis Therapy

Plerixafor Blocks Pathway That Limits Anti-Angiogenesis Therapy

New FDA approved drug, plerixafor, which is a CRCX4 inhibitor, reduces resistance to anti-angiogenesis treatment by blocking VEGF-signaling pathway.

How Anti-Angiogenesis Treatment Would Help Eliminate a Tumor

How Anti-Angiogenesis Treatment Would Help Eliminate a Tumor

Deciphering and targeting mechanisms involved in resistance to anti-angiogenic therapy is critical to realizing the potential of the promising cancer therapy.

Angiogenesis Drugs may Help Treat Several Metastatic Cancers

Angiogenesis Drugs may Help Treat Several Metastatic Cancers

Blood vessel growth, or angiogenesis, is critical for cancer to grow and spread throughout the body.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves

Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves

Clove doesn’t just enhance the flavor of food, but, keeps your health in check by keeping diabetes, cancer, stress, dental, skin and digestive problems at bay.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cardiac Catheterization Drugs Banned in India Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves Angiogenesis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3-D printing technology in pharmaceuticals is an advanced drug delivery system that uses computer ...

 Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

G6PD deficiency is an inherited disorder where the red blood cells are destroyed (hemolysis) by ...

 Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy is a surgical operation where one or both the testicles (male sex organs) are removed, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...