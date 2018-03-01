medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New MRI Technology Surpasses the Need for a Biopsy

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 3, 2018 at 1:42 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The most common type of tumor found in the kidney is generally quite small measuring less than 1.5 inches. These tumors are usually found by accident when CAT scans are performed for other reasons and the serendipitous finding poses a problem for doctors. Are these tumors malignant and do they need to be surgically removed because they may threaten the patient's life? Or are they benign and can be left alone?
New MRI Technology Surpasses the Need for a Biopsy
New MRI Technology Surpasses the Need for a Biopsy

The decision is often made with a biopsy. By sampling the tumor, doctors are able to determine whether the cancer is benign or malignant. However, biopsies are invasive procedures and not without risks.

Investigators with the Kidney Cancer Program at UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Centerhave developed a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) technology that can provide information about the nature and aggressiveness of the cancer without having to perform a biopsy.

The team, led by Drs. Ivan Pedrosa and Jeffrey Cadeddu, co-authors of the study highlighted on the cover of The Journal of Urology, have developed multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) protocols that tell physicians with high confidence whether the tumor is aggressive or not. These protocols allow investigators to evaluate the chemical composition of the tumor without a biopsy. This composition allows doctors to infer what type of cancer it is.

Multiparametric MRI

"Using mpMRI, multiple types of images can be obtained from the renal mass and each one tells us something about the tissue," said Dr. Ivan Pedrosa, Professor of Radiology and Chief of Magnetic Resonance Imaging.

The standardized diagnostic algorithm is largely based on the appearance of the renal mass on specific MRI images, namely T2-weighted images and those immediately after intravenous (IV) dye reaches the kidney. Other images are also used that indicate whether fat is present in the tumor. Based on the algorithm, physicians can recognize clear cell carcinoma (ccRCC), the most common and aggressive form of kidney cancer, with 80% confidence.

"Using mpMRI, doctors at UT Southwestern have a four-in-five chance of identifying clear cell cancer" said Dr. Pedrosa.

The data collected from this study support the use of mpMRI to reduce the number of biopsies. "Biopsies are not entirely free of pain and discomfort," said Dr. Cadeddu, Professor of Urology and Radiology at UT Southwestern. "Some patients, in fact, choose to observe the cancer simply to avoid the pain of the biopsy," he says.

Investigators at UT Southwestern continue to push the technology and are hoping in the near future to be able to predict not only the type of cancer, but also to tell how aggressive it is. "If we can avoid the anxiety and the fear and the rare, but possible complication of a biopsy, I think we're pushing medicine forward," said Dr. Cadeddu.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a medical procedure that uses electrical energy and heat to destroy cancer cells. Know more about the benefits and risks of RFA.

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma is kidney cancer that affects the lining of the kidney tubules. The initial stages of the cancer are asymptomatic and this makes early management of the disease difficult.

Wilms Tumor

Wilms Tumor

Wilms tumor or nephroblastoma is the most common cancerous kidney tumor in children of less than 5 years of age. Most children with favorable histology can be cured of the cancer.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Biopsy-Introduction

Biopsy-Introduction

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief Introduction To Biopsy

Biopsy-Specimen Processing

Biopsy-Specimen Processing

Biopsy specimen is processed by either histological section or pathologic examination. Biopsy samples are made into thin slices and stained using appropriate staining procedure.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Endometrial Biopsy

Endometrial Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Endometrial Biopsy

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging or fMRI is a diagnostic technique that measures the activity of the brain. fMRI is used to study the brain structure.

Prostate Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about prostate gland

Skin Biopsy

Skin Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about skin biopsy.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Breast Biopsy Endometrial Biopsy Biopsy-Introduction Prostate Biopsy Biopsy-Specimen Processing Magnetic Resonance Imaging Skin Biopsy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Hearing Loss Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 Must Know Facts About Albinism

Must Know Facts About Albinism

Albinism is a genetic disorder characterized by the complete or partial absence of melanin pigment ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...