New MRI Brain Imaging Technique for Restless Children

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  March 6, 2018 at 11:58 AM Research News
New alternative imaging method that reduces motion-related artifacts for children who cannot stay still during conventional MRI has been identified. The findings of the study are published in the journal American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR).
The authors, led by Ji Eun Park of the Seoul National University Children's Hospital and Kyung Hee University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, said radially sampled 3D fat-suppressed T1-weighted gradient-echo sequences (radial volumetric interpolated breathhold examination, or radial VIBE) for contrast-enhanced brain MRI of children was shown to be a viable alternative to conventional cartesian acquisition for contrast-enhanced brain imaging of restless children.

MRI is increasingly used in the evaluation of the brains of children because, unlike CT, it entails no radiation exposure and provides superior soft-tissue contrast. Titled "Three-Dimensional Radial VIBE Sequence for Contrast-Enhanced Brain Imaging: An Alternative for Reducing Motion Artifacts in Restless Children," the study compared contrast-enhanced brain MRI examinations performed with a magnetization-prepared rapid-acquisition gradient-echo (MP-RAGE) sequence with those performed with a radial VIBE sequence.

Scientists reported that images obtained with the radial VIBE sequence had fewer motion and pulsation artifacts than those obtained with the MP-RAGE sequence. Among 25 images with serious motion artifacts, radial VIBE images had significantly higher scores for all qualitative parameters, including overall image quality, than did MP-RAGE images.

For children who could remain still, MP-RAGE yielded better image quality, the authors said, while the radial VIBE sequence yielded improved overall image quality and lesion conspicuity in imaging of restless children.



Source: Eurekalert

