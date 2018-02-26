medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

New Molecular Chemotherapeutic Drug Targets Cancer Cells to Reduce Metastasis

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  February 26, 2018 at 11:55 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chemotherapy drug paclitaxel can target and reduce the migrating cancer cells that are responsible for the development of tumor metastases, according to a study by a research team at the University of California, Riverside. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.
New Molecular Chemotherapeutic Drug Targets Cancer Cells to Reduce Metastasis
New Molecular Chemotherapeutic Drug Targets Cancer Cells to Reduce Metastasis

Until now, paclitaxel has only been used to target rapidly dividing cancer cells. The team was successful in getting the drug to piggyback on 123B9, an agent they devised to target an oncogene called EphA2 (ephrin type-A receptor 2). EphA2 spreads cancer by allowing malignant cells to migrate from the primary tumor into circulation and eventually to adhere to other tissues.

"Once this novel tumor-homing agent binds to the EphA2 receptor, the oncogene functions as a cancer-specific molecular Trojan horse for paclitaxel, carrying the drug inside the cancel cell, killing the cell, and thwarting metastasis," said Maurizio Pellecchia, a professor of biomedical sciences at UCR's School of Medicine who led the research. "Without the targeting agent, paclitaxel cannot hitch a ride on EphA2."

Tumor metastasis is a leading cause of patient morbidity and mortality, and no treatments are currently available that specifically target metastasis formation. Cancer cells depend on a number of oncogenes, like EphA2, to form metastasis, the medical term for cancer spreading from the primary site to other regions in the body, accomplished when cancer cells break away from the primary site, travel through the blood or lymph system, and form new tumors elsewhere in the body.

Pellecchia and his colleagues found that when 123B9 binds to the extracellular region of the EphA2 receptor expressed in cancer cells, it causes the oncogene to internalize and degrade inside the cell, thus preventing cancer cells from entering circulation and metastasizing.

"Because this binding causes EphA2 internalization, we also sought to conjugate 123B9 with paclitaxel and thus direct the drug to migrating cancer cells," said Pellecchia, who holds the Daniel Hays Chair in Cancer Research at UCR.

Recent collaborative work between UCR and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles demonstrated that in animal models of human breast cancer, mice treated with 123B9 that was conjugated with paclitaxel had significantly fewer circulating cancer cells in the blood compared to mice that were not treated or even treated with paclitaxel alone.

"Our work predicts that reducing the number of circulating cancer cells produces less metastasis," Pellecchia said. "Indeed, in a second tumor model of metastatic breast cancer, we demonstrated that mice treated with the EphA2-targeting paclitaxel conjugate presented nearly no lung metastases, while a large numbers of lesions were observed in both untreated mice and in mice treated with just paclitaxel."

Pellecchia said the road to a therapeutic for human trials is still long and includes the iterative design and synthesis of more potent and selective agents.

"Nonetheless, the proof of concept studies we have obtained thus far are extremely encouraging, and we are confident that with proper support and efforts we could translate our findings into experimental therapeutics for a variety of solid tumors that are driven by EphA2 overexpression, including breast, lung, prostate, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers," said Pellecchia, who serves as the founding director of the Center for Molecular and Translational Medicine at UCR.

He noted that while these studies solidify UCR's partnership with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the research team moving forward is expanding. Already, it includes UCR's Jikui Song, an assistant professor of biochemistry, and Dr. Samar Nahas, an assistant clinical professor of gynecology and oncology in the School of Medicine.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Zika Virus: The New Treatment For Brain Tumor

Zika Virus: The New Treatment For Brain Tumor

When infected with Zika virus, brain tumor cells from metabolites such as digoxin, a molecule that kills glioblastoma (brain cancer) cells.

Tumor Progression Due to Communication Between Lung Tumors and Bones

Tumor Progression Due to Communication Between Lung Tumors and Bones

General study identifying interaction among tumor cells, bone marrow and immune cells opens new avenue for immunotherapy

Controlling Gene Expression may Stop Tumor Growth in Ewing Sarcoma

Controlling Gene Expression may Stop Tumor Growth in Ewing Sarcoma

Ewing sarcoma may be treated effectively by controlling the expression of the genes EWS and FLI-1. It also controls the growth of cells in other types of pediatric tumors originating from neural stem cells.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Colorectal Cancer Signature Drug Toxicity Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Drugs Banned in India Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Immunosuppressive Drugs

Test Your Knowledge on Immunosuppressive Drugs

Immunosuppressant drugs suppress immunity. But why would you want to reduce immunity, which is ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...