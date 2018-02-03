medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

New Model can Determine Amount of Bisphenol A that Reaches Fetus through Mother

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  March 2, 2018 at 11:19 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pregnant women when exposed to the toxic chemical bisphenol A will have negative effects on fertility. A new mathematical model developed by scientists at Centre for Environmental, Food and Toxicological Technology (Tecnatox) can calculate the amount of the toxin the fetus is exposed to and its negative consequences on the future health of the children. The findings are published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.
New Model can Determine Amount of Bisphenol A that Reaches Fetus through Mother
New Model can Determine Amount of Bisphenol A that Reaches Fetus through Mother

The research team, headed by Marta Schuhmacher, developed a pharmacokinetic model known as P-PBPK, which is "tailor made" for each person in the study that involved 100 pregnant women: it detects the moment that the bisphenol A comes into contact with the organism through ingestion, inhalation or the skin. From this point on the model monitors it and analyses that effects it has during its journey through the organism until it is flushed out of the body.

Exactly how bisphenol A reacts when it is in the body depends on each person and a wide variety of variables (size, age, type of breathing, whether medication is being taken or not, etc.). The model that has been designed at the URV makes it possible to personalize all this information in real time, reveals the moment at which the fetus is most exposed to the chemical - in this case, after six months of pregnancy. It also provides more accurate determinations of the effects that exposure to this compound can have on an individual's health.

The scientists monitored the women in the study after the first term of pregnancy, after the birth and then during breastfeeding. For the moment, the research has determined how much bisphenol A reaches the fetus through the mother and they are now studying the effects it has in each particular case. This means that personalized recommendations can be made about changes in habits and diet to reduce the impact of this chemical.

The challenge now is to determine what probabilities patients have of developing metabolic disorders, reproductive problems, immunological conditions or neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's or Alzheimer's, since the concentration of this compound in the organism can affect the action of certain biomarkers that predispose to these diseases.

This research is part of the European project HEALS (Health and Environment-wide Associations via Large population Surveys), in which 29 secondary schools and research centers are taking part.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

First Study to Expose Bisphenol A Exposure Worsening Risk for Future Heart Problems

First Study to Expose Bisphenol A Exposure Worsening Risk for Future Heart Problems

Bisphenol A (BPA) is a disputed chemical broadly employed in the plastics industry.

Children Most Vulnerable to Phthalate and Bisphenol A Exposure from Diets

Children Most Vulnerable to Phthalate and Bisphenol A Exposure from Diets

A new study warns that plastic may not be the only source through which people are exposed to phthalate and bisphenol A.

Bisphenol A Exposure May Weaken Children's Teeth

Bisphenol A Exposure May Weaken Children's Teeth

Bisphenol A is a chemical used in everyday items such as refillable plastic bottles, tins and other plastic food containers.

Bisphenol A Exposure Directly Affects the Mammary Gland of Mouse Embryos

Bisphenol A Exposure Directly Affects the Mammary Gland of Mouse Embryos

A new culture system that tests the role of chemical exposure on the developing mammary gland has found that BPA directly affects the mammary gland of mouse embryos.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

You are having Holi fun with colors and then comes clean up time to protect your skin. Learn easy ...

 Splenectomy (Spleen Removal)

Splenectomy (Spleen Removal)

Splenectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the spleen, can be performed as an open surgery, ...

 Fruit Waxing

Fruit Waxing

Fruit waxing is a process of coating fruits with an artificial or edible wax to improve their shelf ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...