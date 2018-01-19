medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

New Mineral and Nutrient Supplement Improves Women’s Running Speed

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 19, 2018 at 11:59 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women who took a specially prepared blend of minerals and nutrients for a month saw their 3-mile run times drop by almost a minute, reports new study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.
New Mineral and Nutrient Supplement Improves Women’s Running Speed
New Mineral and Nutrient Supplement Improves Women’s Running Speed

The women who took the supplement also saw improvements in distance covered in 25 minutes on a stationary bike and a third test in which they stepped on and off a bench, according to research from The Ohio State University.

The small study of young women, compared the performance of those who took the supplement with a control group that took a placebo.

Study overview

In an initial experiment including 28 women, half of whom took the supplement, researchers found that those in the study group saw their 3-mile run times drop from 26.5 minutes on average to 25.6 minutes. Stationary bike distance covered in 25 minutes increased to an average of 6.5 miles, compared to 6 miles at the start of the study. Steps in the step test increased to almost 44 from about 40. All of the changes were statistically significant and were not seen in the placebo group.

A second follow-up experiment - designed to see if the first was reproducible and test a lower dose of one of the nutrients - included 36 women and found a 41-second average decrease in run times.

"We know that young women, in particular, often have micro-deficiencies in nutrients and that those nutrients play a role in how cells work during exercise," said Robert DiSilvestro, lead author of the study and a professor of human nutrition at Ohio State.

"They tend to eat less meat than men, and menstruation also plays an important role in mineral loss," he said.

DiSilvestro is working toward developing and selling a supplement, based on this and previous research. It's expected to cost between $35 and $40 for a month's supply. The study was supported by the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, but the company is not involved in the commercialization efforts.

The supplement

The minerals in the study included forms of iron, copper and zinc along with two other nutrients - carnitine (derived from an amino acid) and phosphatidylserine (made up of fatty acids and amino acids.)

"I decided to start with minerals that are commonly low - or thought to be low in many diets - and brought in some of the supporting cast. These two nutrients, which are needed for cell function, are made by our bodies but also come from food we eat," DiSilvestro said.

In the study, those who took the supplement combo were asked to sprinkle it into a beverage of their choice twice a day. (In the second round of study, DiSilvestro's team delivered the combo in capsule form.) The amount of nutrients in the supplements was well below a level that could cause harmful side effects, he said, and none was observed in this study.

Participants were recreational athletes 18 to 30 years old who had regularly done aerobic exercise at least two to three hours a week for six months. They also had to be runners.

"We wanted people who could already run three miles without it being a terrible burden," DiSilvestro said.

He and his collaborators compared the women's athletic performance at the start of the study to performance at the end of a 30-day study period.

"The run-time drops in people at this stage of life were pretty large when they took the supplement. And in the placebo group, we saw little change," DiSilvestro said.

Stationary biking and the step tests were included because the women didn't typically perform these activities. These measures also gauged whether there might be benefits that extended beyond the running, when the women were more physically tired. (They ran first, then biked, then performed the step test.)

Though it's less common for men to have mild deficiencies in these nutrients, with the exception of copper, DiSilvestro said he's interested in whether he might see benefits in vegetarian men. Another potential area for study is in longer-distance running.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Best Sports Supplements to Improve Athletes Performance

Best Sports Supplements to Improve Athletes Performance

Sports supplements are substances used to improve athletic performance. Read interesting information on sports foods, dietary supplements and ergogenic aids along with their benefits and side effects.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Creatine Supplementation

Creatine Supplementation

What is creatine? It is a food constituent, which is found in muscle tissue and derived from animal sources. Creatine is an ergogenic aid used to enhance sports performance by increasing energy production.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate your skin but take you to a trance of pure relaxation and calm.

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the list of calcium-rich foods. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, nuts, seafood.

Eat Your Way to Good Health

Eat Your Way to Good Health

A balanced diet is the cornerstone of good health. With diabetes, obesity, heart ailments rapidly emerging as a major health challenge we really need to look into our lifestyles.

Magnesium

Magnesium

Today, physicians recognize the importance of magnesium in regulating other minerals and nutrients in our body.

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals are important for our body and are helpful to keep the vital organs functioning. Hence we should know the right amounts of the important minerals to be included in our daily diet.

Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life

Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life

Seeds are the germ of life. They are loaded with goodness and should be included in the daily diets.

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

Vitamin-F

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Vitamin-F Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver Magnesium Eat Your Way to Good Health Calcium Rich Foods Vitamins and Minerals 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spermatocele

Spermatocele

Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...

 15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

Be a blood donor and save lives for your donated blood is separated into blood products or just ...

 Top 13 Latest Facts & Figures on Alzheimer's Disease

Top 13 Latest Facts & Figures on Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible age-related brain disorder that destroys the memory ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...