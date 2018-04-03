medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Method for Transporting Biospecimens Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 4, 2018 at 11:19 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Washington University researchers have used nanotechnology and eliminated the need for refrigeration by developing a new low-cost technique that creates a protective shield around protein biomarkers in the sample (biospecimen). With this method, the samples maintain 95 percent of their purity and the information on which important health-care decisions are based.
New Method for Transporting Biospecimens Developed
New Method for Transporting Biospecimens Developed

The research, recently published in Chemistry of Materials, is the first published work that uses an emerging class of nanomaterials known as metal-organic frameworks with biospecimens such as blood, urine, serum and plasma.

Imagine a physician in a rural or remote area who needs to send a patient's blood or urine sample to a hospital hundreds of miles away for testing. To preserve the sample's quality, it must be refrigerated throughout transport, a costly process requiring tremendous energy which may be scarce.

The team is led by Srikanth Singamaneni, associate professor of mechanical engineering & materials science in the School of Engineering & Applied Science; and two scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis: Jeremiah J. Morrissey, research professor of anesthesiology; and Evan D. Kharasch, MD, PhD, the Russell D. and Mary B. Shelden Professor of Anesthesiology and professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics. They used a nanoporous material to essentially shrink wrap protein biomarkers in blood and urine samples by growing crystals around the molecules. Then, they transferred the shrink-wrapped molecules onto standard lab filter paper. Once dry, the paper can be shipped at any temperature to a lab for testing.

"Once you are ready to analyze the sample, you extract everything from the paper back into liquid," Singamaneni said. "We showed that this method maintains the integrity of the biospecimens."

The research, recently published in Chemistry of Materials, is the first published work that uses an emerging class of nanomaterials known as metal-organic frameworks with biospecimens such as blood, urine, serum and plasma.

This inexpensive and accessible method has wide applicability, the researchers said, with the potential to be used in developing countries with limited access to health care and electricity, in rural areas with limited resources, or at off-site clinics or screenings.

More than a year ago, the team published a paper in Advanced Materials in which it grew metal-organic frameworks around antibodies attached to gold nanorods to eliminate the need for refrigeration in storing biodiagnostic chips. This method protected the antibodies for a week stored at room temperature, though required that the protective layers be rinsed off before use.

"We asked why we couldn't apply the same technology to preserve the biospecimen instead of preserving the biosensor," Singamaneni said. "The implementation required us to overcome a few critical hurdles because it's not the same as preserving something that is bound to a substrate compared to what's in a solution."

To test their technique, the team used artificial urine samples spiked with neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipcalin (NGAL), a biomarker for acute kidney injury; and blood samples spiked with CA-125, a biomarker for ovarian cancer. The team mixed the samples with precursors of the nanoporous material ZIF-8 and let them dry on the paper at room temperature. Using standard bioanalytical techniques, the team determined that the samples with ZIF-8 encapsulation had more than 95 percent of NGAL preserved.

The team also tested the method with urine samples from three patients with acute kidney injury. The samples stored at room temperature retained more than 90 percent of NGAL. Control samples without ZIF-8 encapsulation had less than 30 percent of NGAL preserved.

Similarly, the blood samples spiked with CA-125 and encapsulated by ZIF-8 showed about 85 percent preservation, while those without the encapsulation showed 50 percent or less preservation.

To test the method in a real-world application, the researchers put the paper with the dried samples in a standard envelope and sent them via regular mail to a colleague in California, who mailed them back to Washington University. The researchers tested the samples after the 10-day round trip and found up to 90 percent of the NGAL was preserved.

The team plans to test the method with other biomolecules to create more potential applications for both research and clinical settings, as well as to develop a biopreservation kit that would allow patients to prepare their own dried blood or urine samples to send to labs for testing.

To ensure that this method gets to resource-limited settings, the team has worked with the university's Office of Technology Management to patent the technology and plans to develop it into a product available to the health-care industry. Ultimately, they envision a biopreservation kit that would include the ZIF-8 precursors, paper strips and other materials needed to allow patients in underserved areas to prepare their own blood and urine samples and send them to hospitals or labs.

"One of our next steps is to take the technology out of the laboratory and commercialize it so that it can work to the greatest good for the greatest number of people," said Kharasch, also director of the Center for Clinical Pharmacology. "This would make it widely available in both first-world countries as well as emerging countries and in emergency situations or environmental disasters where we need to deploy people and have scarce resources."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare

Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare

Nanotechnology provides several potential solutions for many life-threatening diseases. Learn more about the role of nanotechnology in healthcare

Quiz on Nanotechnology and Nanoparticles

Quiz on Nanotechnology and Nanoparticles

Nanotechnology refers to techniques that use engineering at a very small scale, that is, use nano-sized objects. Take this quiz to know more about nanotechnology. ...

Oral Surgery Pain Vanishes With Nanotechnology Intervention

Oral Surgery Pain Vanishes With Nanotechnology Intervention

Specialised nanotechnology reduces the pain and recovery time associated with orthodontic procedures.

Nanotechnology may Beat Drug Resistance in Cancer Treatment

Nanotechnology may Beat Drug Resistance in Cancer Treatment

Nanotechnology beats drug resistance in cancer treatment using nanoparticles and near-infrared (NIR) laser irradiation and opens therapeutic window

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

You are having Holi fun with colors and then comes clean up time to protect your skin. Learn easy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...