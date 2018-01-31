E-cigarette flavoring chemicals or e-liquids, which do not contain nicotine could still be harmful to the body, finds a new study. Cinnamon or vanilla flavored e-cigarettes can cause significant inflammation in the human body as they are apparently toxic to a type of white blood cell.

New Insights on How Flavored E-cigarettes can Affect White Blood Cells

‘Exposure to the e-cigarette flavoring chemicals or e-liquids can lead to production of two harmful biomarkers and so E-liquid flavors should, be regulated, and all its bottles must have a descriptive listing of all ingredients.’

The finding of this new research published in open-access journal Frontiers in Physiology, also found that. The study adds to growing evidence on the harmful health effects of e-cigarettes.The use of e-cigarettes has exploded in the past decade as traditional cigarette consumption has declined. In the United States alone, more than 500 e-cigarette brands with almost 8,000 uniquely flavored e-juices are available to consumers.. However, the health effects of inhaling these chemicals are not well understood.This new study, led by researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Centre in the United States, wanted to test the assumption that vaping nicotine-free flavored e-liquids are safer than smoking conventional cigarettes.Users of e-cigarettes also show increased levels oxidative stress markers in the blood compared to non-smokers. The new study extends this to assess the effects of commonly used flavoring chemicals, as well as e-liquids without nicotine, directly on immune cells namely, a type of white blood cell called monocytes.Exposure to the e-cigarette flavoring chemicals and e-liquids led to higher production of two well-established biomarkers for inflammation and tissue damage mediated by oxidative stress. Furthermore, many of the flavoring chemicals caused significant cell death -- with some flavors being more toxic than others.The study's first author, Dr. Thivanka Muthumalage says that."Senior author, Dr. Irfan Rahman, says he hopes this new data will provide insights into understanding the harmful effects of flavored e-juices without nicotine."Currently, these are not regulated, and alluring flavor names, such as candy, cake, cinnamon roll and mystery mix, attract young vapers," he says. "Our scientific findings show that e-liquid flavors can, and should, be regulated and that e-juice bottles must have a descriptive listing of all ingredients. We urge regulatory agencies to act to protect public health."This study directly exposed monocytic blood cells to e-liquids. The authors plan to undertake further research to simulate live vaping, by exposing cells to e-liquid aerosols in an air-liquid interface system. They also call for further long-term human studies to assess the harmful effects of e-cigarettes.Source: Eurekalert