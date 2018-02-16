medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Insights into Stroke Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 16, 2018 at 12:19 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Switching brain sides is an adaptive strategy used by the body's nervous system that enables the brain to tap into 'backup' motor systems that bypass the regions damaged by the stroke, allowing an individual with a stroke to lift more of the weight of their arm. New research published in The Journal of Physiology could open the door to new therapies to improve the movement of arms and hands of stroke survivors.
New Insights into Stroke Treatment
New Insights into Stroke Treatment

Around 8 in 10 stroke survivors are affected by one-sided weakness (called 'hemiparesis') which can cause difficulty in moving one side of the body (1). This can cause the loss of fine motor control in the arm and hand on the opposite side to the side of the brain damaged, ie injury to the left side of the brain can cause loss of movement in arms and hand on the right side.

It has been shown that when a stroke survivor lifts up their affected arm, activity in the brain switches from the affected side, which would normally control the movement, to the non-affected side, which normally controls movement of the opposite arm. However, as well as the shoulder, this process will also involuntarily activate the elbow flexor muscles, which is a characteristic motor impairment of stroke known clinically as the "flexion synergy".

Encouraging the brain to use the affected side would therefore improve movement control by reducing the effects of this "flexion synergy". Therefore this research suggests that stroke rehabilitation interventions could be developed that promote the use of the affected side of the brain while preventing the use of the non-affected side. This may be achieved through the use of rehabilitation devices that begin by unweighting the affected arm and then progressively increasing the weight of the arm across therapy sessions as reaching function improves.

The study conducted at Northwestern University, involved using a robotic device to control shoulder effort and precisely measure reaching movement with accurate identification of the location of brain activity in real time through the application of 160 electrodes on each participant's head.

Only participants who had their stroke at least a year before participating in the study were used thus how the use of the non-affected side of the brain changes during recovery from stroke is still unknown. Julius Dewald, the principal investigator on the project commented on the results:

"We plan to study the use of the non-affected side of the brain and associated indirect motor pathways during early recovery from stroke. We will do this by progressively increasing the weight of the affected limb while measuring reaching performance at set times during the recovery process."

"The neural mechanism underlying the flexion synergy phenomena is believed to be mediated by indirect motor pathways via the brainstem from the non-affected side of the brain. We are also investigating whether targeted drugs can manipulate these 'backup' motor systems post-stroke, which could ultimately open a door to new therapies to aid physical rehabilitation."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Test Your Knowledge on Heat Stroke

Test Your Knowledge on Heat Stroke

The incidence of heat stroke is rising globally and India saw almost 2,000 people die in the summer heat wave of 2015. People who work outdoors are often at the highest risk such as farmers, children and young adults. Heat illnesses are preventable ...

Brain Depression - Animation

Brain Depression - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Aphasia

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

How to Deal with a Stroke

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Aphasia How to Deal with a Stroke 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone ...

 Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...