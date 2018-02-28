medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Insights into Parkinson’s Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 28, 2018 at 1:31 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cardiolipin molecule found inside nerve cells ensures that alpha-synuclein protein folds properly. Misfolding of alpha-synuclein protein leads to protein deposits that are the hallmark of Parkinson's disease, a fatal neurodegenerative disorder.
New Insights into Parkinson’s Treatment
New Insights into Parkinson’s Treatment

"Identifying the crucial role cardiolipin plays in keeping these proteins functional means cardiolipin has a role in the development of therapies against Parkinson's disease," said Scott Ryan, Professor at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

"Currently there are no treatments that stop nerve cells from dying," Ryan added.

These deposits are toxic to nerve cells that control voluntary movement. When too many of these deposits accumulate, nerve cells die, the researchers said.

For the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers used stem cells collected from people with the disease. The team studied how nerve cells try to cope with misfolded alpha-synuclein.

"We thought if we can better understand how cells normally fold alpha-synuclein, we may be able to exploit that process to dissolve these aggregates and slow the spread of the disease," Ryan said.

The study revealed that, inside cells, alpha-synuclein binds to mitochondria, where cardiolipin resides. Cells use mitochondria to generate energy and drive metabolism.

Normally, cardiolipin in mitochondria pulls synuclein out of toxic protein deposits and refolds it into a non-toxic shape, the researchers added.

The researchers found that, in people with Parkinson's disease, this process is overwhelmed over time and mitochondria are ultimately destroyed.

"As a result, the cells slowly die. Based on this finding, we now have a better understanding of why nerve cells die in Parkinson's disease and how we might be able to intervene," the researchers noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.

Quiz on Parkinson's Disease

Quiz on Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a disease of the central nervous system. Here's an interesting quiz to find out more about this degenerative ...

New, Rapid Brain Test for Parkinson's, Dementia With Lewy Bodies

New, Rapid Brain Test for Parkinson's, Dementia With Lewy Bodies

New and rapid assay test helps detect Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies.

Novel Treatment Effective to Treat Symptoms of Parkinson's Disease

Novel Treatment Effective to Treat Symptoms of Parkinson's Disease

Standard drug treatment for Parkinson's disease may induce motor complications thus reducing the effectiveness of restoring mobility.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruit Waxing

Fruit Waxing

Fruit waxing is a process of coating fruits with an artificial or edible wax to improve their shelf ...

 Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator is a quick online test to see if you have color vision deficiency or ...

 Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...