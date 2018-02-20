New Guidelines for Treating Chronic Kidney Disease-Mineral and Bone Disorder

New guidelines have been recommended for the diagnosis, evaluation, treatment, and prevention of chronic kidney disease-mineral and bone disorder (CKD-MBD).

The Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) 2017 Clinical Practice Guideline Update provides revisions to 15 recommendations for CKD-MBD.



‘Recommendations for treatment of Chronic kidney disease-mineral and bone disorder (CKD-MBD) have been updated.’ A synopsis of the guidelines is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.



CKD is defined as abnormalities in kidney structure or function that are present for more than 3 months and have health implications.



As kidney function decreases, marked changes in bone mineral metabolism occur, resulting in increased risk for fractures, cardiovascular disease, and overall mortality.



To assist clinicians in caring for patients with CKD-MBD, the 2017 guideline update provides recommendations for diagnosis of bone abnormalities in CKD-MBD, treatment of CKD-MBD by decreasing serum phosphate levels and maintaining serum calcium levels, treatment of parathyroid hormone abnormalities in CKD-MBD, treatment of bone abnormalities using antiresorptive agents and other osteoporosis therapies, and evaluation and treatment of kidney transplant bone disease.



The target audience for the synopsis includes nephrologists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals caring for adults with CKD or those receiving dialysis.







