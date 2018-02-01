medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Genes Associated With Cognitive Ability Identified

by Bidita Debnath on  January 2, 2018 at 12:00 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cognitive disorders primarily affect cognitive abilities including learning, memory, perception, and problem solving. Investigators at The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research discovered dozens of new genetic variations associated with a person's general cognitive ability.
New Genes Associated With Cognitive Ability Identified
New Genes Associated With Cognitive Ability Identified

The findings, which were published online in Cell Reports, have the potential to help researchers develop more targeted treatment for cognitive and memory disorders.

"For the first time, we were able to use genetic information to point us towards specific drugs that might aid in cognitive disorders of the brain, including Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder," said Todd Lencz, PhD, senior author of the study and professor at the Feinstein Institute and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

In the largest peer-reviewed study of its kind, an international team of 65 scientists, led by Dr. Lencz, studied the genomes of more than 100,000 individuals who had their brain function measured by neuropsychological tests. These data were then combined with genomes from 300,000 people measured for the highest level of education achieved, which serves as an estimate for cognitive ability, or how the brain acquires knowledge.

While profiling cognitive ability, researchers also discovered a genetic overlap with longevity. They found when examining an individual's family that a genetic predisposition towards higher cognitive ability was associated with longer lifespan. A new genetic overlap between cognitive ability and risk for autoimmune disease was also identified.

This study appears less than a year after Dr. Lencz and his colleagues published a similar, smaller study that was only able to identify a few key genes associated with cognitive ability.

"The field of genomics is growing by leaps and bounds," Dr. Lencz said. "Because the number of genes we can discover is a direct function of the sample size available, further research with additional samples is likely to provide even more insight into how our genes play a role in cognitive ability."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

New Insight into the Genes Responsible for Cognitive Ability

New Insight into the Genes Responsible for Cognitive Ability

New clues into how the brain works at the molecular level has been provided by a new study.

Chimpanzees Have the Patience and Cognitive Ability to Cook Food

Chimpanzees Have the Patience and Cognitive Ability to Cook Food

If chimpanzees visualized the prospect of getting a cooked slice of sweet potato a bit later, they would give up a raw slice of sweet potato in their hand.

Kids Raised In Educated Households Develop Higher Cognitive Ability In Early Adulthood

Kids Raised In Educated Households Develop Higher Cognitive Ability In Early Adulthood

Young adults raised in educated households develop higher cognitive ability as compared to the ones brought up in less ideal environments, claims a new study.

Cognitive Ability of Men May Be Associated With Following Prescription Medications

Cognitive Ability of Men May Be Associated With Following Prescription Medications

Increased cognitive ability in men may be associated with an elevated chance of following prescribed statin medications to prevent heart attack, reveals study.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Weaver Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Jujube fruit- An excellent agent with numerous health-promoting benefits.

 Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple ...

 Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Proper family planning methods can help couples and women have the desired number of children, by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...