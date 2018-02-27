medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

New Gene Therapy Medication can Treat Muscle Disease in Children

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  February 27, 2018 at 11:39 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gene therapy medication, Spinraza can treat the most severe form of neuromuscular disease, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) that is mostly seen in children from 6 to 18 months of age, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
New Gene Therapy Medication can Treat Muscle Disease in Children
New Gene Therapy Medication can Treat Muscle Disease in Children

"The effects are convincing, and this reinforces results from the earlier study," says Mar Tulinius, professor of pediatrics at Sahlgrenska Academy and chief medical officer at the Queen Silvia Children's Hospital.

In the earlier study, published in NEJM in November, Mar Tulinius also was responsible for the Swedish part. Then Spinraza was administered for the most severe form of spinal muscular atrophy, SMA type 1, which afflicts children before they are six months old.

This time the study concerned SMA type 2, in which the illness occurs when children have learned to sit by themselves but have not yet begun to walk. The muscles gradually weaken, the children never stand upright on their legs and ultimately they need respirators to survive.

Two out three children in the current study received Spinraza; one out of three received a placebo. And this time, too, it turned out that the drug with the active substance nusinersen, which partly compensates for an inherited genetic error, altered the children's condition.

Their ability to sit up straight, raise their hands, move by rolling around, etc., was improved by an average of four points on the scale used to measure changes in spinal muscular atrophy. At the same time, children in the placebo group regressed an average of 1.9 points on the scale.

"The natural progression is for the children to lose points on this scale. Although there are variations within the group, they are never destined to get better. The fact that strength and mobility increased in those who received the drug is really quite amazing," Mar Tulinius said.

People with spinal muscular atrophy lack a protein that is required for the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord to function. If both parents are carriers, the likelihood that the child will get the disease is 25 percent.

Every year 10 or so children in Sweden are diagnosed with SMA. The two most difficult variations, type 1 and 2, are covered by a recently issued recommendation from the Swedish Council for Novel Therapies (NT-rådet) of Sweden's municipalities and county councils that under certain conditions and strict control, children should be offered treatment with Spinraza.

"Often, they say no, we can't afford it, when it comes to expensive orphan drugs. But this one produces such good results that it is impossible to ignore," says Mar Tulinius.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Inborn errors of metabolism are genetic disorders that hamper the body's metabolism resulting in severe clinical manifestations.

Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results of a Gene Therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results of a Gene Therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

The phase 1 clinical trial of AVXS-101, a gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (SMA1) shows promising results

Gene Therapy for Deafness Moves a Step Closer

Gene Therapy for Deafness Moves a Step Closer

Mutations in the protein, otoferlin, are linked to severe congenital hearing loss, a common type of deafness in which patients can hear almost nothing.

Gene Therapy to Detect and Destroy HIV Infected Cells

Gene Therapy to Detect and Destroy HIV Infected Cells

Blood-forming stem cells can be modified with a CAR therapy that can safely engraft in the bone marrow.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Pompe Disease

Pompe Disease

Pompe disease or Glycogen Storage Disease is a rare genetic disease caused by the buildup of a sugar called glycogen in the body’s cells. It is caused by the deficiency or absence of the enzyme alpha-glucosidase.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Drug Toxicity Height and Weight-Kids Reiki and Pranic Healing Genetic Testing of Diseases Pancreas Healthy Living Pompe Disease Weaver Syndrome Dystonia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...