medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Effective Chronic Pain Treatment with Simplified Talk Therapy

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  February 28, 2018 at 11:45 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Delivery of cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) and simplified pain education (EDU) to patients with chronic pain at low-income clinics improved physical function and pain, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.
New Effective Chronic Pain Treatment with Simplified Talk Therapy
New Effective Chronic Pain Treatment with Simplified Talk Therapy

More than 116 million Americans suffer from chronic pain, a condition that disproportionately affects economically disadvantaged persons, ethnic minority groups, women, and older adults. As the opioid epidemic spirals out of control, new approaches to pain management are needed. CBT has been shown to be effective for chronic pain, but rigorous trials have not been conducted in populations with low socioeconomic status.

Research team from the University of Alabama enrolled 290 patients in the LAMP (Learning About My Pain) study to compare literacy-adapted psychosocial interventions (CBT versus EDU) with usual care for treating chronic pain in a disadvantaged patient population. CBT and EDU were delivered in 10 weekly 90-minute group sessions, with all information and materials modified to be accessible to patients reading at or even below the fifth grade level. At follow up, members of the CBT and EDU groups had larger decreases in pain intensity and increases in physical function scores compared with those in the usual care group.

According to the scientists, these findings strongly suggest that CBT can be simplified to improve its accessibility, while retaining its core principles and without reducing its potency. As society struggles with health care costs and the opioid crisis, CBT and EDU show promise as safe, effective, and efficient treatments for chronic pain.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Generalized anxiety disorder refers to excessive and irrational worries about daily activities and events, that persist for a minimum period of six months.

Cognitive Behavior Therapy Treats Depression in the Long Run

Cognitive Behavior Therapy Treats Depression in the Long Run

Depression affects around one in twenty adolescents, causing considerable suffering, affects relationships and educational performance.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Changes the Brain's Wiring

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Changes the Brain's Wiring

For individuals experiencing psychotic symptoms, cognitive behavioral therapy involves learning to think differently about unusual experiences.

How to Cope with Cancer Pain

How to Cope with Cancer Pain

Pain occurs in about 20-50% of patients with cancer. Proper therapeutic approach can help relieve and manage the condition.

Psychotherapy / Talk Therapy

Psychotherapy / Talk Therapy

Psychotherapy helps in treating mentally-ill individuals by making them talk with a psychiatrist, psychologist or other mental health provider.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic Healing Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Psychotherapy / Talk Therapy How to Cope with Cancer Pain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...