medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Dosage Calculating Algorithm to Reduce Side Effects of Radiation Therapy

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 7, 2018 at 11:36 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A mathematical model for computing radiation therapy treatments was developed by a research team at North Carolina State University. The new model could substantially reduce patient side effects while delivering the same results as conventional radiation therapy.
New Dosage Calculating Algorithm to Reduce Side Effects of Radiation Therapy
New Dosage Calculating Algorithm to Reduce Side Effects of Radiation Therapy

Cancer patients who receive radiotherapy to destroy their tumors are given a total dose of radiation split into multiple equal treatments delivered over days or weeks. This is due to something called the fractionation effect: radiation-induced cell damage is lower if the same physical dose is delivered in multiple fractions, because it allows healthy cells to recover between treatments. Current clinical protocols stipulate that patients receive the same dose in each treatment session, every day.

But do the doses have to be the same each day?

"Different doses, carefully planned to minimize side effects, can be just as effective," says Dávid Papp, assistant professor of mathematics at NC State University. "However, the extent of this benefit has never been assessed. The algorithms we use now to determine the best personalized treatments don't work when computing treatments with different dose distributions in different fractions."

Papp set out to develop and test a so-called "spatiotemporal fractionation" approach that would reduce the radiation dose to healthy tissue while maintaining effectiveness against the tumor. In a proof-of-concept study, Papp tested the plan against model slices of five different liver tumors, each representing a unique tumor size or location to allow comparisons with actual clinical treatments.

"We wanted to see what the quantitative benefits of such a new protocol would be," says Papp. "How much can you reduce the radiation's effect on the liver while making sure that the tumor receives a consistent and effective dose? A reduction of 20 percent would reduce side effects enough to warrant a change in everyday clinical practice."

Papp's model reduced the liver dose by 13 to 35 percent without compromising other clinical goals. He has begun work on refining the model to make it more robust, with a view toward in vivo testing.

"Conventional radiation treatments don't necessarily achieve maximum benefit," Papp says. "Our protocol, by delivering a high single-fraction dose to parts of the tumor during each fraction and a consistent lower dose to the liver and other healthy tissue, could reduce patient side effects substantially while maintaining the same effectiveness as conventional treatments."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Blueberry Extract to Aid Cervical Cancer Therapy

Blueberry Extract to Aid Cervical Cancer Therapy

In vitro study on human cancer cells combines radiation therapy, blueberry extract to improve treatment.

Genetic Mutation Key for Targeted Lung Cancer Therapy, Not Smoking History

Genetic Mutation Key for Targeted Lung Cancer Therapy, Not Smoking History

Smokers who have lung cancer due to genetic causes benefit just as much as non-smokers from targeted treatments.

Iridium Based Anti-cancer Therapy Selectively Targets Cancer Cells

Iridium Based Anti-cancer Therapy Selectively Targets Cancer Cells

Cancer cells can be targeted and destroyed with the metal from the asteroid that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs, says study.

Physiological Function of Key Cancer Gene may Help Cancer Therapy

Physiological Function of Key Cancer Gene may Help Cancer Therapy

New study sheds light on the role of the PTEN gene, which is the second most commonly mutated gene in human cancers.

Acute Radiation Syndrome

Acute Radiation Syndrome

Acute radiation syndrome occurs when a person is exposed to a high dose of external penetrating radiation within a short time.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Linear Accelerator (LINAC)

Linear Accelerator (LINAC)

Linear accelerators are invaluable to nuclear medicine and various specialties like oncology. Find out how they work & why we need them.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Proton beam therapy is a type of external radiation treatment or radiotherapy that uses protons (positively charged particles) to treat cancer.

Radiation Hazards

Radiation Hazards

Ionizing radiation can damage living tissue in the human body. It strips away electrons from atoms breaks some chemical bonds.

Radiotherapy

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

X-Ray

X-Ray

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Radiotherapy X-Ray Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Reiki and Pranic Healing Radiation Hazards Acute Radiation Syndrome Linear Accelerator (LINAC) Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...