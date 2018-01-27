medindia
New Delhi Doctor is Bill Gates’s Real-Life Hero

by Bidita Debnath on  January 27, 2018 at 11:19 PM Lifestyle News
Dr. Matthew Verghese is a hero to the likes of Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. An orthopedic surgeon by profession, he runs India's last ward for polio patients at New Delhi's St Stephen's Hospital.
Recently, Bill Gates wrote about him in his blog called GatesNotes, the blog of Bill Gates. He called the good doctor one of the five people in the world he considers a real life hero. It is a proud moment to get featured in GatesNotes.

However, instead of rejoicing, the doctor said "the recognition doesn't make a difference" to what he does. Since January 2011, there have been zero new cases of polio recorded in Delhi. But for those who were diagnosed earlier, Dr Verghese is their saviour, taking care of reconstructive surgeries, medicine and treatment.

Though polio was eliminated from India in 2011, thousands of people continue to struggle with the lasting impact of the disease.

Varghese has been treating and operating on numerous polio victims at the St Stephen's Hospital since the 1980s. Dr Verghese says he looks forward to a time he doesn't have to see any patient at all.

