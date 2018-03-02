medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Compound With Anti-tumor Properties Synthesized

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 3, 2018 at 7:07 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new multifunctional compound that possesses anti-tumor properties has been synthesized by a research team at the UNN Faculty of Chemistry led by Professor Alexei. The active compound is a conjugate of a photoactive organic dye (photosensitizer), a derivative responsible for selective delivery of the medicine to tumor tissues and targeted therapy (biological vector), a linker, and special groups that increase the water solubility of the entire compound (hydrophilizing fragments).
New Compound With Anti-tumor Properties Synthesized
New Compound With Anti-tumor Properties Synthesized

The photosensitizer is a modified natural compound, a chlorin-6 derivative obtained from methyl pheophorbide, which in turn has been synthesized from chlorophyll, commonly known as a compound that gives the green coloring to most plants. The biological vector used in this work is a ligand for epithelial growth factor receptors (EGFR) and vascular endothelium growth factor receptors (VEGFR). The vector also acts as a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Its action is based on the selective binding with growth factor receptors, specific glycoproteins that are expressed in an abnormally large amount on the surface of tumor cells. Thus, the presence of growth factor ligands in the compound allows it to selectively accumulate in the tumor tissue. The linker used in the compound is 1,2,3-triazole, a biorthogonal functional group that was obtained by the "click chemistry" reaction - a modern approach to the synthesis of many biocompatible compounds. It can be noted that one of the scientists who stood at the origins of click chemistry is Professor Valery Fokin, a former graduate of Lobachevsky University of Nizhny Novgorod (UNN). The chemical structure of the compound also includes some groups that increase the compound's solubility in aqueous solutions, which is necessary for delivering drugs to tumor cells through the bloodstream.

Biological research performed by the group headed by Associate Professor Irina Balalaeva (UNN Institute of Biology and Biomedicine) confirmed the new compound's effectiveness. The researchers proved the selectivity of multifunctional conjugate accumulation on various lines of tumor cells. A more significant therapeutic effect is observed for cell lines with increased expression of growth factor receptors. Biological studies on model animals demonstrated highly selective accumulation in tumor tissue. At the same time, practically zero content of the drug in other tissues of the body was observed. Investigations of light and dark activity were carried out. Light activity was shown to be at the level of 10-5 - 10-6 mol/l, which is an order of magnitude lower than the dark activity of 10-4 mol/l.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Newly Synthesized Anti-Cancer Agent Much Powerful Than Taxol Drug

Newly Synthesized Anti-Cancer Agent Much Powerful Than Taxol Drug

Trioxacarcins, a new form of cancer-killing compounds were discovered in the fermentation broth of the bacterial strain Streptomyces bottropensis.

Tissue-resident and Circulating Memory T Cells Cooperate in Anti-tumor Immunity

Tissue-resident and Circulating Memory T Cells Cooperate in Anti-tumor Immunity

The mechanism of how different subtypes of essential immune-response cells called CD8+ T lymphocytes cooperate to mount a stronger anti-tumor response has been investigated

Aravive-S6 Demonstrates Dramatic Anti-Tumor Responses

Aravive-S6 Demonstrates Dramatic Anti-Tumor Responses

Aravive-S6 inhibits the AXL-signaling pathway which acts as a "survival switch" that promotes tumor growth and metastasis, and resistance to chemotherapeutic agents.

Hybrid Immune Cells in Early-Stage Lung Cancer Spur Anti-Tumor T Cells

Hybrid Immune Cells in Early-Stage Lung Cancer Spur Anti-Tumor T Cells

PHILADELPHIA - The microenvironment of tumors is a mix of cell types, mostly comprised of inflammatory cells.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are ...

 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...