medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

New Combination of Multidrug-Resistant TB Bacteria Discovered

by Julia Samuel on  January 10, 2018 at 3:07 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The multidrug-resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis was identified between February and November 2016, providing an impulse to launch a transnational investigation and developing a pan-European alerting system.
New Combination of Multidrug-Resistant TB Bacteria Discovered
New Combination of Multidrug-Resistant TB Bacteria Discovered

Resistant tuberculosis pathogens are a regular part of the day-to-day business at the Swiss National Center for Mycobacteria (NZM) at the University of Zurich. And yet, the Mycobacterium tuberculosis found in a Somali asylum seeker in the refugee center in Chiasso in February 2016 was extraordinary:

"These bacteria exhibited a new combination of resistance mutations against four different antibiotics that had never before been described," says Peter Keller, Head of Diagnostics at NZM, who identified the germ. The multidrug resistance makes it necessary for people carrying these bacteria to be isolated and undergo intravenous drug treatment at a hospital for several months.

In the months following the discovery, the same resistant germ was also observed in further patients, all of whom had migrated to Europe from countries on the Horn of Africa. In total, the NZM identified the pathogen in eight refugees from Somalia, Eritrea, and Djibouti between February and November 2016. Thanks to the rapid detection and the isolation measures, no further people were infected in Switzerland.

Alert issued and preventive measures

This unusual build-up prompted the management of NZM and of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) to alert their colleagues across Europe. At the same time, the German reference laboratory in Borstel near Hamburg also registered a case with the same pathogen. The NZM then made their molecular-biological data available to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to enable their team to identify further possible cases in the EU.

In the course of these analyses, the European tuberculosis reference laboratories identified a total of 21 cases in a cross-border collaboration. As with the cases in Switzerland, these patients had also come from the Horn of Africa or Sudan.

Thanks to the alert, the pathogen was prevented from spreading further, and the authorities also took preventive measures: "The extraordinary case led to the development of a European alerting organization for dangerous tuberculosis pathogens," says Peter Keller, who initiated the European analyses. He is the corresponding author of the wide-reaching study, in which multiple European centers are involved.

Chain of infection reconstructed

Molecular-genetic analyses and interviews with patients made it possible for the researchers to partially reconstruct the chain of infection. The data indicate that the tuberculosis pathogen spread among migrants in a refugee camp near Bani Walid in Libya. The overcrowded camp, some 180 kilometers southeast of Tripoli, is notorious for its poor hygiene and inhumane conditions. Several of the patients diagnosed with this particular resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis had come through this camp on their way to Europe.

Rapid test developed

It is no longer possible to identify with any degree of certainty the first carrier or who introduced the bacteria to the camp. Scientists believe that the pathogen originated in northern Somalia, where it is likely to have developed the dangerous new combination of resistances as a result of mutations. Genetic analyses have allowed researchers to develop a rapid PCR test. The test can be used in suspected cases of this Mycobacterium tuberculosis and the results are obtained in a matter of hours.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon - Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Tuberculosis AIDS/HIV Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Food Safety for Health Antibiotics 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 Facts on Anorexia

Facts on Anorexia

Anorexia Nervosa is an eating disorder, wherein a person becomes conscious about their body and ...

 Health Insurance - Common Terms and Definitions

Health Insurance - Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...