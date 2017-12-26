New Cellular Protein can be used to Treat Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer can now be treated more effectively with the discovery of a cellular protein, reveals a research conducted by the Hokkaido University.

The drug Gefitinib is used to treat breast, lung, and other cancers by inhibiting epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) signaling, but it has only a limited effect on prostate cancer.



‘When the researchers used signal-transducing adaptor protein-2 (STAP-2), the prostate cancer cells did not form into a tumor, which could potentially make the STAP-2 inhibitors play a role in treating Gefitinib-resistant prostate cancers.’



Tadashi Matsuda of Hokkaido University and his colleagues in Japan investigated human prostate cancer cells to determine if there is an unknown up-regulation mechanism in the EGFR pathway.



When EGFR is attached to a small protein called ubiquitin, it is given "the kiss of death" and tagged for degradation inside the cell. This tagging process is facilitated by a protein called c-CBL.



The degradation of EGFR leads to less signaling from the receptor and reduced cell proliferation.



Matsuda and his team found that signal-transducing adaptor protein-2 (STAP-2) stabilizes EGFR by inhibiting its c-CBL-mediated ubiquitination.



Furthermore, when the team suppressed STAP-2, the prostate cancer cells showed reduced proliferation and did not form a tumor when transplanted into mice.



"STAP-2 inhibitors could play a role in treating Gefitinib-resistant prostate cancers. Further studies on STAP-2 will provide new insights into cancer physiology and support the development of anticancer therapies," says Tadashi Matsuda.



The study was published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.







