medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Blood Test Reduces Diagnosis Time for Candidemia, a Deadly Yeast Infection

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 8, 2018 at 11:57 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A novel blood test developed by UPMC research team was found to perform better than traditional blood cultures at detecting candidemia, a type of fungal yeast infection.
New Blood Test Reduces Diagnosis Time for Candidemia, a Deadly Yeast Infection
New Blood Test Reduces Diagnosis Time for Candidemia, a Deadly Yeast Infection

The T2Candida Panel is the first diagnostic test for candidemia - a type of bloodstream infection caused by Candida yeast - that has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and doesn't require culturing a blood sample from the patient to see what grows. The results of the trial, named DIRECT2, are reported today in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. The trial was funded by T2 Biosystems, the company that makes the panel, which is used by UPMC.

"There are many advantages to quickly diagnosing the specific type of infection a patient has," said lead author Cornelius J. Clancy, M.D., associate professor of medicine in the University of Pittsburgh's Division of Infectious Diseases, and director of the mycology program. "With an accurate diagnosis, we can start the patient on the correct medication for the type of infection he or she has, which will hopefully allow us to stop the infection before it spreads, but also keep us from giving the patient a drug that won't work and potentially contributing to drug resistance. For candidemia, we know that the shorter the time to administering an active antifungal medication to a patient, the higher the survival rate. "

Candidemia is among the four most common bloodstream infections in U.S. hospitals, and Candida are the third most common cause of infections in intensive care units. The mortality rate among patients with candidemia is 40 percent. Blood cultures fail to detect yeast in approximately 50 percent of Candida infections, and typically take two to three days for positive results to be apparent.

The T2Candida Panel involves putting a small vial of blood from the patient into a desktop machine that uses magnetic resonance to scan the blood for the five most common Candida species. Positive or negative results are available within five hours.

From 14 U.S. hospitals, including UPMC, Clancy's team enrolled 152 patients who had been diagnosed with candidemia through a blood culture. On average, it took nearly two days for the culture to identify that the patient had candidemia, and another day-and-a-half to specify which strain of Candida.

In the trial, the T2Candida test was positive in 89 percent of patients at the time of a positive blood culture for Candida. The T2Candida Panel was significantly more likely to be positive than blood cultures in patients with recent candidemia, in particular those patients who were being treated with antifungal drugs.

While the T2Candida Panel performed well in the trial, Clancy says there were limitations, including the fact that the study didn't assess whether T2Candida shortens time to starting antifungal treatment or improves patient outcomes.

"Our trial demonstrates that the T2Candida Panel is an important advance in the diagnosis of candidemia," said Clancy. "The next steps should be evaluating it in direct clinical practice and determining if its use truly speeds up antifungal treatment, cuts unnecessary drug prescribing, results in better patient outcomes and is cost-effective, and identifies large numbers of candidemia cases that are currently not detected by blood cultures."

T2 Biosystems provided assistance with the study design and compiled data from each institution in a central database. The study authors performed data and statistical analyses and prepared the manuscript without assistance from the company.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Yeast Infections

Yeast Infections

We only know yeast as the fermenting organism for bread making, however it can cause also infections in vagina and can cause a lot of discomfort and discharge.

Quiz on Skin Infections

Quiz on Skin Infections

Skin infections are caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites. Factors such as injuries, poor hygiene, humidity, and weak immune system increase risk of skin ...

CDC Issues Multi-drug Resistant Yeast Infection Warning to US Healthcare Facilities

CDC Issues Multi-drug Resistant Yeast Infection Warning to US Healthcare Facilities

Since 2009, the pathogen has been found in nine countries on four continents, including one possible infection in the United States in 2013.

Vaginal Douching Ups The Risk Of Ovarian Cancer

Vaginal Douching Ups The Risk Of Ovarian Cancer

Vaginal douching could be a marker for ovarian cancer

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Candida Diet

Candida Diet

It is possible to reverse Candida infection through a strictly followed Candida diet plan. Candida diet plan includes diet devoid of sugar, simple carbohydrates, gluten and yeast.

Histoplasmosis

Histoplasmosis

Histoplasmosis is a fungal infection caused by breathing spores of the fungus from bird or bat droppings. Severe manifestation occurs in people with low immunity.

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Thalassemia Undescended Testicles Varicocele Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Quiz on Depression Candida Diet Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Histoplasmosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person''s immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home ...

 Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...