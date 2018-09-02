New Blood Test Could Help Identify Heart Attack Patients Most at Risk

Patients with the longest clot lysis time had a 40 per cent increased risk of recurrent myocardial infarction (heart attack) or death due to cardiovascular disease, revealed new study. The research may help scientists to identify new targets for reducing the risk and eventually lead to more effective treatments.

During the study, the team of researchers, led by Professor Rob Storey from the University of Sheffield's Department of Infection, Immunity and Cardiovascular Disease, analysed blood plasma samples from more than 4,300 patients with acute coronary syndrome as they were discharged from hospital.



‘New marker provides clues as to why some patients are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease after a heart attack.’ Professor Storey, who is also Academic Director and an Honorary Consultant in the Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery Directorate at the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We have made huge strides over the last two decades in improving prognosis following heart attacks but there is still plenty of room for further improvement.

"Our findings provide exciting clues as to why some patients are at higher risk after heart attack and how we might address this with new treatments in the future."

The results, published in the European Heart Journal, showed novel therapies targeting fibrin clot lysis time may improve prognosis in patients with acute coronary syndrome.



Professor Storey added: "We now need to press ahead with exploring possibilities for tailoring treatment to an individual's risk following a heart attack and testing whether drugs that improve clot lysis time can reduce this risk."

The Department of Infection, Immunity and Cardiovascular Disease at the University of Sheffield is a world-leading centre for pioneering discoveries which help to fight disease and inform inspiring teaching.



