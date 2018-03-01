medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

New Biomarker Can Postpone the Onset of Huntington's Disease

by Hannah Joy on  January 3, 2018 at 12:30 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new biomarker identified for Huntington's disease (HD) aids in evaluating the effectiveness of the treatment and can also postpone the onset of the disease, reveals a new study.
New Biomarker Can Postpone the Onset of Huntington's Disease
New Biomarker Can Postpone the Onset of Huntington's Disease

The study, led by researchers at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) in collaboration with the PREDICT-HD study coordinated by colleagues at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, appears in the journal Neurology.

HD is a fatal, inherited neurological disease that usually manifests between 30 and 50 years of age. The disease is caused by a genetic defect that is passed from parent to child in the Huntington gene. Having too many repeated elements in the gene sequence causes the disease and an increasing number of repeats leads to earlier onset and increased severity of the condition.

The research team studied cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from 30 individuals who carry the mutation that causes HD, but who were not yet showing symptoms. They were able to identify altered levels of a molecule (also called microRNA) in individuals as much as twenty years before the expected onset of symptoms.

"The most interesting finding was that the levels of the microRNAs begin to increase many years before the individual shows symptoms and continue to increase as disease onset approaches. Clinical trials for new HD treatments that may reduce the levels of the microRNAs suggest that these treatments may postpone the onset of the disease," explained corresponding author Richard H. Myers, PhD, professor of neurology and Director of the Genome Science Institute at BUSM.

According to the researchers these findings may represent a more effective way to tell whether or not HD treatments may postpone the disease before it begins.

"By evaluating microRNAs in the CSF, it may become feasible to perform these trials in people who are HD gene carriers, but who do not yet show symptoms, by giving evidence for which trials may postpone onset and provide more healthy years of life," added Myers.

These findings also suggest that other microRNAs may also be important markers of severity for other neurological diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Drug Deutetrabenazine Helps Control Sudden Movements of Huntington Disease

Drug Deutetrabenazine Helps Control Sudden Movements of Huntington Disease

To control a prominent symptom of Huntington disease, chorea, researchers evaluated the efficacy and safety of the drug deutetrabenazine.

Mutation in the Huntingtin Gene Leads to Huntington Disease

Mutation in the Huntingtin Gene Leads to Huntington Disease

Huntington disease (HD) is caused by a mutation in the huntingtin gene (htt) and is an incurable neurodegenerative disease.

Onset of Huntington Disease Predicted by Striatal Brain Volume

Onset of Huntington Disease Predicted by Striatal Brain Volume

Huntington disease (HD) is caused by a defect on chromosome four and is an inherited neurodegenerative disorder.

New Test Helps to Streamline Testing for Huntington Disease

New Test Helps to Streamline Testing for Huntington Disease

To streamline genetic testing for Huntington Disease (HD), a new test may help by generating accurate results, avoiding unnecessary additional testing and improving turnaround time.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 Must Know Facts About Albinism

Must Know Facts About Albinism

Albinism is a genetic disorder characterized by the complete or partial absence of melanin pigment ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...