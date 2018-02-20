medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

New Algorithm That Uncovers Cellular Dynamics can Guide the Designing of New Drugs

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 20, 2018 at 12:46 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new machine learning algorithm helps understand the mysterious interactions that occur inside cells. The SWING (Sliding Window Inference for Network Generation) algorithm uses time-series data to reveal the underlying structure of cellular networks and helps connect the dots among the genes' interactions inside cellular networks.
New Algorithm That Uncovers Cellular Dynamics can Guide the Designing of New Drugs
New Algorithm That Uncovers Cellular Dynamics can Guide the Designing of New Drugs

Biologists have long understood the various parts within the cell. But how these parts interact with and respond to each other is largely unknown.

"We want to understand how cells make decisions, so we can control the decisions they make," said Northwestern University's Neda Bagheri. "A cell might decide to divide uncontrollably, which is the case with cancer. If we understand how cells make that decision, then we can design strategies to intervene."

Supported by the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, and Northwestern's Biotechnology Training Program, the research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Justin Finkle and Jia Wu, graduate students in Bagheri's laboratory, served as co-first authors of the paper.

In biological experiments, researchers often perturb a subject by altering its function and then measure the subject's response. For example, researchers might apply a drug that targets a gene's expression level and then observe how the gene and downstream components react. But it is difficult for those researchers to know whether the change in genetic landscape was a direct effect of the drug or the effect of other activities taking place inside the cell.

"While many algorithms interrogate cue-signal responses," Finkle said, "we used time-series data more creatively to uncover the connections among different genes and put them in a causal order."

SWING puts together a more complete picture of the cause-and-effect interactions happening among genes by incorporating time delays and sliding windows. Rather than only looking at the individual perturbations and responses, SWING uses time-resolved, high-throughput data to integrate the time it takes for those responses to occur.

"Other algorithms make the assumption that cellular responses appear more-or-less uniformly in time," Wu said. "We incorporated a window that includes different temporal ranges, so it captures responses that have dynamic profiles or different delays in time."

"The dynamics are really important because it's not just if the cell responds to a certain input, but how," Bagheri added. "Is it slow? Is it fast? Is it a pulse-like or more dynamic? If I introduced a drug, for example, would the cell have an immediate response and then recover or become resistant to the drug? Understanding these dynamics can guide the design of new drugs."

After designing the algorithm, Bagheri's team validated it in the laboratory in both computer simulations and in vitro in E. coli and S. cerevisiae models. The algorithm is open source and now available online. And although it was initially designed to probe the interior, mysterious life of cells, the algorithm can be applied to many subjects that display activity over time.

"The framework is not specific to cell signaling or even to biological contexts," Bagheri said. "It can be used in very broad contexts, such as in economics or finance. We expect that it could have a great impact."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

New Dosage Calculating Algorithm to Reduce Side Effects of Radiation Therapy

New Dosage Calculating Algorithm to Reduce Side Effects of Radiation Therapy

New algorithm determines the best personalized treatments by computing the different dose distributions in different fractions.

First-Of-Its-Kind Computer Algorithm can Help Avoid Future Accidents

First-Of-Its-Kind Computer Algorithm can Help Avoid Future Accidents

In a bid to avoid future accidents, a team of researchers has developed computer algorithms that can accurately determine when a driver is distracted.

Rapid Rule-out And Rule-in Algorithm Safe For Acute Myocardial Infarction

Rapid Rule-out And Rule-in Algorithm Safe For Acute Myocardial Infarction

Rapid and safe rule-out of acute myocardial infarction enables the detection and treatment of alternative causes of acute chest pain.

New Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Tracks Sleep Stages With Radio Waves

New Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Tracks Sleep Stages With Radio Waves

New AI algorithm track patients' sleep without electrodes or sensors. Researchers use this technology to study how Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease affects sleep.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...