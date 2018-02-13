medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Neurotransmitter Plays a Role in Alcohol Cravings

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 13, 2018 at 12:49 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Neurotransmitter glutamate plays a role in some alcohol craving, shows a study on neurochemical changes associated with alcohol addiction led by Indiana University. The research team suggests that targeting glutamate levels in the brain may allow to develop new treatments for alcoholism and other forms of addiction
Neurotransmitter Plays a Role in Alcohol Cravings
Neurotransmitter Plays a Role in Alcohol Cravings

Alcohol dependence and alcohol use disorders occur in about 30 percent of all Americans, taking a severe toll on people's lives, as well as on the health care system and economy. Ninety percent of all attempts to cure the dependence or abuse of alcohol result in relapse within four years. These relapses are primarily triggered by sights, sounds and situations associated with past drinking experiences.

"This is the first study to document changes in glutamate levels during exposure to alcohol cues in people with alcohol use disorders and shines a spotlight on glutamate levels as an important target for new therapies to treat the condition," said Sharlene Newman, a professor in the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences.

The study, published in the Journal of Alcohol and Alcoholism, builds upon research by scientists such as George Rebec, a professor emeritus in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences who previously found that sights and sounds associated with addictive substances such as cocaine or alcohol affect glutamate levels in the brains of rats addicted to these substances. These sights and sounds are called "cues" because they elicit a craving for the previously abused substance.

"Glutamate is the real workhorse of all transmitters in the brain," Rebec said. "Dopamine is the more popularly known neurotransmitter, a lack of which contributes to depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and Parkinson's disease -- but it actually accounts for less than 5 percent of all synaptic activity. By contrast, glutamate accounts for about 50 percent of this activity and is especially involved in the reward-motivation circuits integral to addiction."

Study overview

To conduct the new study, researchers enlisted 35 subjects, 17 with alcohol use disorder and 18 without the disorder. Then they measured concentrations of glutamate using a technology called magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The study found a decrease of the chemical in the brain of people with alcohol abuse disorder after they were shown cues associated with drinking -- such as a photo of alcohol in a glass -- compared to when they viewed neutral photos. Individuals without the disorder showed no change in glutamate levels when viewing the same images.

"We recognized we could measure glutamate levels in the human brain using magnetic resonance spectroscopy," said Newman, who led the collaboration between her department's addiction researchers to build upon Rebec's previous work in animals. "Scientists can now confidently target glutamate levels in the brain as they develop new treatments for alcoholism and other forms of addiction."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Combining Substance Abuse Treatment With Regular Medical Care can Beat Opioid or Alcohol Addiction

Combining Substance Abuse Treatment With Regular Medical Care can Beat Opioid or Alcohol Addiction

Patients who combined substance abuse treatment with primary medical care were more than twice as likely to receive treatment for opioid or alcohol abuse.

Balance Brain Function And Treat Alcohol Addiction

Balance Brain Function And Treat Alcohol Addiction

Two pathways in the dorsal striatum - the "Go" pathway and "No-Go" pathway, reinforce alcohol consumption, leading to excessive use of alcohol.

New Drug 'ABT-436' may Help Treat Alcohol Addiction in People

New Drug 'ABT-436' may Help Treat Alcohol Addiction in People

Smoking and alcohol addiction in people can be treated using a new drug that targets the stress system of the brain.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia (FM) is a chronic health condition charecterized by widespread pain and stiffness in the muscles, joints and tendons. It is considered to be a co-morbid disorder.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Fibromyalgia Pancreatitis Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Alcohol Addiction and Women 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...