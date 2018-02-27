Need More Awareness on Leprosy in India

Font : A- A+



Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu called for spreading more public awareness on leprosy in India.



The International Gandhi Award was instituted by the Gandhi Memorial Leprosy Foundation to commemorate his services and scientific approach towards leprosy.

Need More Awareness on Leprosy in India



The two awards are given every alternate year to individuals or institutions for making outstanding contribution in the field of leprosy.



‘Integrated approach is needed to eliminate leprosy. In 2012-13, India recorded 83,000 leprosy cases, a prevalence of 0.68 per 10,000 population.’ Gupte was feted for his outstanding contribution to a global programme on elimination of leprosy whereas Shah was lauded for humanitarian services to alleviate the suffering of leprosy patients, an official statement said.



Pointing out that Gandhi's thoughts and actions are relevant even today, Naidu said that Gandhi ji took a keen interest in leprosy patients and leprosy work even when there was no specific cure for the disease.



"Today, there is a lot of fear, superstition and stigma attached to leprosy," he said.



Naidu stressed the need to intensify efforts towards early detection of leprosy, provide equitable access to appropriate treatment and provide integrated leprosy services.



"There is need to empower the socially discriminated against through advocacy and information dissemination," Naidu said.



"Over the years, the scourge of leprosy has remained a blot on humanity... more than the medical condition, the social stigma attached to the disease is a cause for concern," Naidu said.



"There is also need to conduct research on developing diagnostic tests and new vaccines," the Vice-President said.



"... until April 1, 2012, as many as 33 states and Union Territories had attained leprosy elimination of less than 1 case per 10,000 population. As many as 542 of the 640 districts achieved this distinction by March 2012," he added.



Source: IANS The two awards are given every alternate year to individuals or institutions for making outstanding contribution in the field of leprosy.Gupte was feted for his outstanding contribution to a global programme on elimination of leprosy whereas Shah was lauded for humanitarian services to alleviate the suffering of leprosy patients, an official statement said.Pointing out that Gandhi's thoughts and actions are relevant even today, Naidu said that Gandhi ji took a keen interest in leprosy patients and leprosy work even when there was no specific cure for the disease."Today, there is a lot of fear, superstition and stigma attached to leprosy," he said.Naidu stressed the need to intensify efforts towards early detection of leprosy, provide equitable access to appropriate treatment and provide integrated leprosy services."There is need to empower the socially discriminated against through advocacy and information dissemination," Naidu said."Over the years, the scourge of leprosy has remained a blot on humanity... more than the medical condition, the social stigma attached to the disease is a cause for concern," Naidu said."There is also need to conduct research on developing diagnostic tests and new vaccines," the Vice-President said."... until April 1, 2012, as many as 33 states and Union Territories had attained leprosy elimination of less than 1 case per 10,000 population. As many as 542 of the 640 districts achieved this distinction by March 2012," he added.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: