medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Nearly 1 in 5 Ibuprofen Users Exceed The Daily Dosage Limit

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  January 27, 2018 at 11:33 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Users of ibuprofen or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) do not take the drugs according to the prescribed dosage. Fifteen percent of ibuprofen or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs users exceed the recommended maximum dosage in a one-week period.
Nearly 1 in 5 Ibuprofen Users Exceed The Daily Dosage Limit
Nearly 1 in 5 Ibuprofen Users Exceed The Daily Dosage Limit

Exceeding the daily limit often followed taking too much of a single NSAID at one time, taking two different NSAIDs at the same time, or failing to wait long enough before taking another dose.

Chances are you or someone you know has used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) within the last month. NSAIDs, such as Advil (ibuprofen), Aleve (naproxen) and Celebrex, are among the most commonly used medicines in the U.S. These drugs can have serious side effects, including gastrointestinal bleeding and sometimes heart attacks, and are often taken without medical oversight because many are available over-the-counter.

"It is important to understand how many users exceed the maximum, how they do it and what characteristics are associated with over-use. This knowledge can help guide consumer interventions to promote safer use," explained lead author David Kaufman, ScD, Director of Boston University's Slone Epidemiology Center and professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health. The study was a collaborative effort of Slone, Pinney Associates (Pittsburgh, PA), and Appleseed Consumer Insight (Arlington, MA), co-directed by Kaufman and Saul Shiffman, Ph.D., Senior Scientific Advisor to Pinney Associates.

Approximately 1,300 individuals who reported taking an ibuprofen medication in the preceding month completed a daily diary of their NSAID use for one week, and took ibuprofen during that time. The researchers then were able to compute their ingested daily dosage and compare it with the recommended daily maximum dose.

Those who exceed the recommended dosage tend to have a combination of medical factors such as chronic pain and poor physical state, attitudes conducive to ignoring the label recommendations, and poor knowledge of those recommendations. The authors suggest that attitudes and knowledge, along with specific dosing behavior and compliance with label directions, are potentially modifiable, which could lead to safer use of NSAIDs.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Drug Overdose

Drug Overdose

Drug overdose involves the intake of drug in excessive quantity than the recommended dose. It is due to overuse of over-the-counter medications or illegal drugs.

COX - 2 Inhibitors

COX - 2 Inhibitors

What are COX-2 Inhibitors? Why are they safer compared to NSAIDs and which conditions are best treated by these drugs. Learn more about COX-2 inhibitors.

Hepatotoxicity Due to Drugs

Hepatotoxicity Due to Drugs

Hepatotoxicity is damage to the liver due to chemical, environmental, bacterial, and viral infections. Hepatitis or cholestasis or both may occur.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Mediterranean diet.

Costochondritis

Costochondritis

Inflammation of the cartilage that joins the ribs to the breastbone is known as Costochondritis. It is one of the most common causes of musculoskeletal chest pain.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Costochondritis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies ...

 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...