Natural Product to Treat Thyroid Disorder, Coming Soon

Font : A- A+



The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is all set to launch a natural product from the sea to treat thyroid disorder. Speaking at a function held at the Institute here Wednesday, A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI, said the marine nutraceutical product developed by the Institute for thyroid dysfunction is in the final stage of clinical trial.

Natural Product to Treat Thyroid Disorder, Coming Soon



"The product will be commercialised soon after the successful completion of the clinical experiment," he said. He added that they would develop more such natural products, including, cosmeceuticals from the marine organisms, and seek the possibilities of interaction with the industry to commercialise the natural marine products developed from the laboratories of the Institute.



‘CMFRI to launch marine nutraceutical product to tackle thyroid disorder. ’ "High-value bioactive metabolites from marine organisms are attracting attention because of the growing demand for new compounds of 'marine natural' origin, having potential applications in pharmaceutical fields. The functional foods, enriched with natural ingredients have been proved to provide beneficial action for human health," said Gopalakrishnan.



"CMFRI is the pioneering marine research institute in India to work in the frontier area of bioactive molecule discovery from marine organisms as promising therapeutic agents against various diseases. The four nutraceutical products developed by the CMFRI in past has a huge demand in the healthcare market," said Gopalakrishnan.



Source: IANS "The product will be commercialised soon after the successful completion of the clinical experiment," he said. He added that they would develop more such natural products, including, cosmeceuticals from the marine organisms, and seek the possibilities of interaction with the industry to commercialise the natural marine products developed from the laboratories of the Institute."High-value bioactive metabolites from marine organisms are attracting attention because of the growing demand for new compounds of 'marine natural' origin, having potential applications in pharmaceutical fields. The functional foods, enriched with natural ingredients have been proved to provide beneficial action for human health," said Gopalakrishnan."CMFRI is the pioneering marine research institute in India to work in the frontier area of bioactive molecule discovery from marine organisms as promising therapeutic agents against various diseases. The four nutraceutical products developed by the CMFRI in past has a huge demand in the healthcare market," said Gopalakrishnan.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on:

by Colleen Fleiss on February 16, 2018 at 12:38 AM Research News