Natural Product to Treat Thyroid Disorder, Coming Soon

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is all set to launch a natural product from the sea to treat thyroid disorder. Speaking at a function held at the Institute here Wednesday, A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI, said the marine nutraceutical product developed by the Institute for thyroid dysfunction is in the final stage of clinical trial.

"The product will be commercialised soon after the successful completion of the clinical experiment," he said. He added that they would develop more such natural products, including, cosmeceuticals from the marine organisms, and seek the possibilities of interaction with the industry to commercialise the natural marine products developed from the laboratories of the Institute."High-value bioactive metabolites from marine organisms are attracting attention because of the growing demand for new compounds of 'marine natural' origin, having potential applications in pharmaceutical fields. The functional foods, enriched with natural ingredients have been proved to provide beneficial action for human health," said Gopalakrishnan."CMFRI is the pioneering marine research institute in India to work in the frontier area of bioactive molecule discovery from marine organisms as promising therapeutic agents against various diseases. The four nutraceutical products developed by the CMFRI in past has a huge demand in the healthcare market," said Gopalakrishnan.Source: IANS