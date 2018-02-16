medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Natural Product to Treat Thyroid Disorder, Coming Soon

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 16, 2018 at 12:38 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is all set to launch a natural product from the sea to treat thyroid disorder. Speaking at a function held at the Institute here Wednesday, A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI, said the marine nutraceutical product developed by the Institute for thyroid dysfunction is in the final stage of clinical trial.
Natural Product to Treat Thyroid Disorder, Coming Soon
Natural Product to Treat Thyroid Disorder, Coming Soon

"The product will be commercialised soon after the successful completion of the clinical experiment," he said. He added that they would develop more such natural products, including, cosmeceuticals from the marine organisms, and seek the possibilities of interaction with the industry to commercialise the natural marine products developed from the laboratories of the Institute.

"High-value bioactive metabolites from marine organisms are attracting attention because of the growing demand for new compounds of 'marine natural' origin, having potential applications in pharmaceutical fields. The functional foods, enriched with natural ingredients have been proved to provide beneficial action for human health," said Gopalakrishnan.

"CMFRI is the pioneering marine research institute in India to work in the frontier area of bioactive molecule discovery from marine organisms as promising therapeutic agents against various diseases. The four nutraceutical products developed by the CMFRI in past has a huge demand in the healthcare market," said Gopalakrishnan.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction

Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction

High or low thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level is indicative of a dysfunctional thyroid.

Goitre (Thyroid Swelling)

Goitre (Thyroid Swelling)

Goitre is an enlargement of the thyroid gland. Autoimmune diseases, hereditary factors, iodine deficiency cause goitre.

Quiz on Thyroid Cancer

Quiz on Thyroid Cancer

The thyroid is a small gland, but yet this gland controls functions of the entire body. Cancer of the thyroid can have serious consequences and should be diagnosed and treated early. Test your knowledge on thyroid cancer by taking this ...

Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health

Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health

The thyroid gland controls metabolism and eating foods like eggs, seaweed and whole grains is an ideal way to keep the thyroid healthy and improve hormone production

Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis

Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid causing hypothyroidism. Synthetic hormone levothyroxine is an effective lifelong oral drug.

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave’s disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism

Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, stiffness and cramping of muscles are some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as the ‘National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program (NIDDCP)’.

Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Iodine Deficiency Disorder Hyperthyroidism Hypothyroidism Thyroid Cancer Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone ...

 Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...