medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

Nad+ Activates Immune Responses Against Lethal Infections

by Shravanthi Vikram on  February 26, 2018 at 2:50 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a natural occurring cell molecule when administered into the body activates the molecular pathways that regulate the CD4+ T cells, finds a research team at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH). The NAD+ shuts off the capacity of the dendrite and macrophage cells which are responsible for fate of CD4+ T cells and regulate them through the mast cells. This helps in treating disease that rise due to the alterations occurring in CD4+T cells. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
Nad+ Activates Immune Responses Against Lethal Infections
Nad+ Activates Immune Responses Against Lethal Infections

"This is a novel cellular and molecular pathway that is distinct from the two major pathways that were previously known. Since it is distinct and since it has the ability to regulate the immune system systemically, we can use it as an alternative to bypass the current pathways," said Abdallah ElKhal, PhD, BWH Department of Surgery, senior study author.

CD4+ T helper cells and dendritic cells play a central role in immunity. Alterations or aberrant dendritic cells and T cell responses can lead to many health conditions including autoimmune diseases, infections, allergy, primary immunodeficiencies and cancer.

As of today, two major pathways have been described to regulate CD4+ T cell response. The first pathway was described by Peter C. Doherty and Rolf M. Zinkernagel (1996 Nobel prize winners) showing the requirement of MHC-TCR signaling machinery. More recently, a second mechanism involving the Pathogen or Damage Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs or DAMPs) was unraveled by Bruce A. Beutler and Jules A. Hoffmann (2011 Nobel Prize winners). Of importance, both pathways require antigen presenting cells (APCs) in particular dendritic cells (DCs) or macrophages (Mö). Elkhal's novel pathway is distinct from the two previous ones and may offer a path forward for novel therapeutic approaches.

For the current study, BWH researchers performed pre-clinical trials using an experimental infection model. They showed that mast cell-mediated CD4+ T cell response protects against lethal doses of infection (Listeria monocytogenes). Mice treated with NAD+ had a dramatically increased survival rate when compared to the non-treated group.

"Collectively, our study unravels a novel cellular and molecular pathway that regulates innate and adaptive immunity via MCs, exclusively, and underscores the therapeutic potential of NAD+ in the context of a myriad of diseases including autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, primary immunodeficiencies and antimicrobial resistance," said Elkhal.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Platelets' Hidden Role in Immunity Discovered

Platelets' Hidden Role in Immunity Discovered

Unexpected role of platelets in immune response discovered. Beyond coagulation platelets act as the immune system's first response to virus and other antibodies

'Great Escape' Helps Uncover Autoimmunity

'Great Escape' Helps Uncover Autoimmunity

The 'Great Escape' moment may one day prove to be the crucial trigger for autoimmune diseases.

Vitamin A Balance Influences Protein That Protects Gut Immunity

Vitamin A Balance Influences Protein That Protects Gut Immunity

ISX, a protein molecule turns on and off genes involved in the pathway based on beta-carotene availability.

Autoimmunity may be the Cause of the Mysterious Nerve Damaging Disorder

Autoimmunity may be the Cause of the Mysterious Nerve Damaging Disorder

Immunoglobulin infusions improve pain and function in 75 percent of patients thought to have autoimmune small-fiber polyneuropathy.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Myasthenia Gravis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...