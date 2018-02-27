Munch On Tomatoes For Quick Weight Loss, Brighter Skin and Better Health

Eating tomatoes is great because this fruit /vegetable has plenty of health benefits and they also burn fat. Tomatoes are non starchy, low calorie and play such an important role in the daily diet.
Tomatoes are great for the skin, for hair and a great cancer-fighting agent. Tomato contains amazing amounts of lycopene which is said to have anti oxidant properties. Studies have shown that tomato can reduce prostate cancer especially in synergy with broccoli.
‘Tomatoes are rich in fiber which can make you feel full and reduce excess food intake which prevents weight gain.’
What's So Good About Tomatoes?
- Low calorie fruit/vegetable: Tomatoes are extremely low in calories.One small tomato contains only 16 calories.
- High fiber: Tomatoes are high in fibre, both soluble and insoluble, which is great for weight loss.
- Tomatoes work against impotency and help increase the sperm count.
- Tomatoes are powerful blood purifiers and clear up urinary tract infections.
- They have anti oxidant properties as they are high sources of vitamin C and vitamin A. The Vitamin A especially wards off macular degeneration and improves eyesight.
- A person who drinks 8 ounces of low sodium tomato juice a day, can prevent inflammatory diseases like osteoporosis and Alzheimer's.
- Though tomatoes do have some natural sugars, they are still very low on the glycemic index. This means they will not have a significant effect on your blood sugar levels and that your body won't release insulin - a hormone that causes fat storage (and weight gain.)
- Tomatoes are also very hydrating, due to their high water content that keep you feel full for long
Source: Medindia