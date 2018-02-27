medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Munch On Tomatoes For Quick Weight Loss, Brighter Skin and Better Health

by Julia Samuel on  February 27, 2018 at 5:48 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating tomatoes is great because this fruit /vegetable has plenty of health benefits and they also burn fat. Tomatoes are non starchy, low calorie and play such an important role in the daily diet.
Munch On Tomatoes For Quick Weight Loss, Brighter Skin and Better Health
Munch On Tomatoes For Quick Weight Loss, Brighter Skin and Better Health

Tomatoes are great for the skin, for hair and a great cancer-fighting agent. Tomato contains amazing amounts of lycopene which is said to have anti oxidant properties. Studies have shown that tomato can reduce prostate cancer especially in synergy with broccoli.

What's So Good About Tomatoes?

  • Low calorie fruit/vegetable: Tomatoes are extremely low in calories.One small tomato contains only 16 calories.
  • High fiber: Tomatoes are high in fibre, both soluble and insoluble, which is great for weight loss.
  • Tomatoes work against impotency and help increase the sperm count.
  • Tomatoes are powerful blood purifiers and clear up urinary tract infections.
  • They have anti oxidant properties as they are high sources of vitamin C and vitamin A. The Vitamin A especially wards off macular degeneration and improves eyesight.
  • A person who drinks 8 ounces of low sodium tomato juice a day, can prevent inflammatory diseases like osteoporosis and Alzheimer's.
  • Though tomatoes do have some natural sugars, they are still very low on the glycemic index. This means they will not have a significant effect on your blood sugar levels and that your body won't release insulin - a hormone that causes fat storage (and weight gain.)
  • Tomatoes are also very hydrating, due to their high water content that keep you feel full for long


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Tomato

Tomato

Tomatoes are a rich source of potassium and vitamins. One of the health benefits of tomato is its role in reducing prostate cancer risk. Tomatoes are also used in the manufacture of skin care products.

Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being

Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being

Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating.

Apple, Tomato Help Repair Damaged Lungs of Ex-smokers

Apple, Tomato Help Repair Damaged Lungs of Ex-smokers

Adults who on average ate more than two tomatoes or more than three portions of fresh fruit a day had a slower decline in lung function.

Health Benefits of Cherries

Health Benefits of Cherries

Find out the nutritional facts and the health benefits of cherries, cherry recipes and more.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Super Easy Tips for Better Health

Super Easy Tips for Better Health

Find out more about the best health tips that help you stay happy physically, mentally and emotionally.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Height and Weight-Kids Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Super Easy Tips for Better Health Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...